Drew Angus Returns to Fairfield Theatre Company's Stage One, Spotlighting the CT Alzheimer's Association

Connecticut-based musician Drew Angus returns to Fairfield Theatre Company's Stage One on Friday, May 17th. The talented singer has chosen to use the show to spotlight the CT Alzheimer's Association.

Tickets for Drew Angus's return to Stage One are available now and are expected to sell out quickly. Don't miss this opportunity to witness an unforgettable evening of music.

For more information and tickets, visit www.drewangus.com.

About Drew Angus:

Known for his soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt, nostalgic lyrics, Drew Angus captivates with echoes of the classics. He's played alongside icons like Stevie Nicks and modern radio favorites Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlisle, and The Lumineers. He's performed for the SF Giants and the NY Mets and has been praised by Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Elton John.

In addition to Fairfield Theatre Company, Drew Angus is excited to return to Greenwich Town Party this Memorial Day Weekend, where he'll be warming up the main stage for several national acts, including Grammy Award-winners Mumford and Sons.

About The Low Darts:

The Low Darts are a classic rock cover band that emerged from the pandemic in June 2020. Comprised of six recent graduates from Fairfield Warde High School, these young musicians, aged 17-21, have quickly made a name for themselves and grown a large YouTube following with their covers of classic 70s tunes.

About CT Alzheimer's Association:

The CT Alzheimer's Association is a leading organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support, and research. By providing resources, raising awareness, and funding crucial research initiatives, the CT Alzheimer's Association strives to improve the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's disease while working towards a future without it. To learn more or to get involved, visit www.alz.org/ct.

