Drexel Metals, a Subsidiary of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Introduces A Complete Line of Roof and Wall Insulation Products

Defend-R and Defend-R CI insulation product lines from Drexel Metals deliver premium performance and protection to residential and commercial projects
CARLISLE, Pa., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drexel Metals, a full range provider of engineered metal roof and wall systems, equipment and custom fabrication services, is pleased to add 10 new roof and wall insulation panels to its growing lineup of superior quality building solutions. The introduction of this versatile product line offers architects, builders and installers an all-in-one option for metal roof and wall assemblies by tapping into the expertise within Carlisle Companies, a trusted supplier of building envelope products.
Drexel Metals' latest rollout includes three new roof insulation products and seven wall insulation products. Defend-R, a line of rigid roof insulation panels, features a closed-cell polyiso foam core manufactured on- and off-line to various facer types. The Defend-R CI line consists of rigid wall insulation panels that are also composed of a closed-cell polyiso foam core manufactured to various facers types in both standard and Class A variants. True to its commitment to extending sustainable building solutions of the highest quality and value to its customers, Drexel Metals' newest product lines are manufactured using NexGen Chemistry to deliver energy-efficient performance to residential and commercial projects.
"From insulation that provides the highest R-value per inch to custom-finished metal to profile-specific clips and screws, Drexel Metals is offering project teams a comprehensive building system," Todd Bergman, Product Manager at Carlisle Architectural Metals said. "We are able to offer a complete system approach to roof and wall assemblies because we are backed by Carlisle, whose years of experience in polyiso manufacturing and moisture and vapor barriers is invaluable. We've leveraged that product category experience to give our customers the highest quality insulation solutions for their next project."
Drexel Metals' three new roof insulation products and seven wall insulation products include:
Roofing Products:
- Defend-R: a durable rigid roof insulation panel composed of a polyiso foam core manufactured on-line to fiber reinforced facers on each side (GRF). Approved for direct application to steel decks and compatible with all major roof covering systems.
Wall Products:
- Defend-R CI Coated Glass + Defend-R CI Coated Glass (Class A): a rigid insulation panel composed of a polyiso foam core combined with a premium performance coated glass facer. Offers installation flexibility with options for white or dark facers. Designed for exterior commercial wall applications to provide continuous insulation within the building envelope. Additionally, Defend-R CI Coated Glass (Class A) features a 0-25 flame spread polyiso foam core to meet ASTM E84.
In addition to the roof and wall insulation panels, coordinating accessories are also available. For more detailed information on Drexel Metal's latest product lines, please visit https://drexmet.com/products/insulation/.
About Drexel Metals
Since 1985, Drexel Metals Inc. has provided a full range of superior-quality engineered metal roofing systems, equipment, and custom fabrication services. Drexel Metals operates several sales, fabrication, and distribution locations throughout the U.S. In addition to our own manufacturing capabilities, we extend our fabrication capacities to our local regional manufacturer members, who are authorized fabricators, certified installers and distributors that further market Drexel Metals proven-brand products, all site-certified by Drexel Metals' industry-leading warranty programs. It's what we like to call Metal Roofing On-Demand!
