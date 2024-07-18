Drexel Metals, a Subsidiary of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Introduces A Complete Line of Roof and Wall Insulation Products

We can offer a complete system approach to roof & wall assemblies because we are backed by Carlisle, whose years of experience in polyiso manufacturing & moisture & vapor barriers is invaluable. We've leveraged that experience to give our customers the highest quality insulation solutions. Post this

"From insulation that provides the highest R-value per inch to custom-finished metal to profile-specific clips and screws, Drexel Metals is offering project teams a comprehensive building system," Todd Bergman, Product Manager at Carlisle Architectural Metals said. "We are able to offer a complete system approach to roof and wall assemblies because we are backed by Carlisle, whose years of experience in polyiso manufacturing and moisture and vapor barriers is invaluable. We've leveraged that product category experience to give our customers the highest quality insulation solutions for their next project."

Drexel Metals' three new roof insulation products and seven wall insulation products include:

Roofing Products:

Defend-R: a durable rigid roof insulation panel composed of a polyiso foam core manufactured on-line to fiber reinforced facers on each side (GRF). Approved for direct application to steel decks and compatible with all major roof covering systems.

Wall Products:

Defend-R CI Coated Glass + Defend-R CI Coated Glass (Class A): a rigid insulation panel composed of a polyiso foam core combined with a premium performance coated glass facer. Offers installation flexibility with options for white or dark facers. Designed for exterior commercial wall applications to provide continuous insulation within the building envelope. Additionally, Defend-R CI Coated Glass (Class A) features a 0-25 flame spread polyiso foam core to meet ASTM E84.

In addition to the roof and wall insulation panels, coordinating accessories are also available. For more detailed information on Drexel Metal's latest product lines, please visit https://drexmet.com/products/insulation/.

About Drexel Metals

Since 1985, Drexel Metals Inc. has provided a full range of superior-quality engineered metal roofing systems, equipment, and custom fabrication services. Drexel Metals operates several sales, fabrication, and distribution locations throughout the U.S. In addition to our own manufacturing capabilities, we extend our fabrication capacities to our local regional manufacturer members, who are authorized fabricators, certified installers and distributors that further market Drexel Metals proven-brand products, all site-certified by Drexel Metals' industry-leading warranty programs. It's what we like to call Metal Roofing On-Demand!

Media Contact

Drexel Metals' Editor's Desk, Brandner Communications, (253) 661-7333, [email protected]

SOURCE Drexel Metals