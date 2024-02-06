DRIFT ENTERPRISE Selects Buzz Solutions to Deliver AI-Powered Infrastructure Inspections for Caribbean Utility Companies

Working with DRIFT adds immense value to our mission of optimizing utility infrastructure inspections. Post this

Within this burgeoning market, DRIFT has established itself as a trusted provider of commercial drone solutions focused on aerial imagery capture for companies and businesses in Construction and Engineering, Real Estate Marketing, Energy & Utility, Agriculture, Insurance, and many more industries. With Buzz Solutions' predictive analytics platform PowerAI, DRIFT will be able to deliver a comprehensive drone and AI infrastructure inspection solution to its utility customers across the Caribbean.

"As an expert in the commercial drone industry, DRIFT is committed to delivering end-to-end solutions across various industries, especially in the utility sector," said Dervon McKellop, President & Chief UAS Consultant at DRIFT ENTERPRISE. "The strategic value of combining our drone technology with Buzz Solutions' platform lies in our combined expertise and the ability to provide our customers with a way to maximize technology Return On Investment (ROI) while ensuring the resilience of the region's energy grid."

In computer vision and predictive analytics, Buzz Solutions has emerged as an industry leader with an established track record of working with major power utilities globally for T&D infrastructure inspections and substation security. Buzz Solutions became a clear choice for DRIFT because of the platform's ease and speed of integration. Buzz Solutions' highly flexible platform integrated seamlessly with DRIFT's pre-established workflow requirements.

"Working with DRIFT adds immense value to our mission of optimizing utility infrastructure inspections," said Buzz CTO, COO and co-founder Vikhyat Chaudry. "Buzz aligns closely with DRIFT's need for a proven and reliable AI solution to predict and prevent power line anomalies that can cause significant disruption for utilities in the Caribbean. Through this relationship, we are expanding our reach to an entirely new region—a testament to our progress and future success."

To learn more about Buzz Solutions and Drift Enterprise Limited, visit: https://www.buzzsolutions.co/ & http://www.driftents.com

About DRIFT ENTERPRISE

DRIFT Enterprise UAV Services is a leading provider of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) solutions, offering services such as Aerial Photography and Videography, Surveying and Mapping, Inspection and Monitoring, and Precision Agriculture. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, DRIFT Enterprise transforms industries through the power of advanced drone technology. For more information, visit http://www.driftents.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Buzz Solutions

Buzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. The company is backed by GoPoint and MaC Ventures and is proudly supported by additional investors including POWER Engineers, Blackhorn Ventures, Vodia Ventures, and Ulu Ventures. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit http://www.buzzsolutions.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Buzz Solutions