DRIFT Labs Shakes Up GameFi with Major Milestones and Expansion Plans

With a new roadmap and a clear vision for the future, DRIFT Labs is well positioned to take advantage of the renewed interest in Web3 gaming. Post this

DRIFT Labs proudly announces the integration of the DRIFT token with Chainlink's CCIP (Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol). This milestone enables DRIFT token holders to seamlessly move their tokens across the Ethereum, Binance Chain, and Polygon networks, enhancing accessibility and usability across different blockchain ecosystems.

Resumed Trading on Uniswap

In a unification event, DRIFT Labs has successfully resumed DRIFT token trading on Uniswap, a pivotal move to bolster liquidity and market access for investors and enthusiasts alike. This initiative marks a renewed commitment to fostering a robust trading environment for the DRIFT community.

Token Lockup with Team Finance

To fortify transparency and community trust, DRIFT Labs is working with Team Finance. For token lockups, liquidity locks, and token vesting. This strategic arrangement ensures stability, security, and enhanced transparency, aligning with DRIFT Labs' long-term vision for sustainable growth and governance.

Token Burn and Supply Reduction

In a bold move towards deflationary economics, DRIFT Labs has burned one billion DRIFT tokens, permanently reducing the token supply by ten percent. Quarterly burns are planned for the future. This deflationary measure aims to enhance scarcity and value appreciation for DRIFT token holders.

Staking Pools on Team Finance

DRIFT Labs introduces staking pools on Team Finance, offering DRIFT token holders opportunities to earn ETH, BNB, and Matic rewards from game revenue. These staking pools incentivize participation in the DRIFT ecosystem while rewarding supporters for their commitment.

New Roadmap and Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, DRIFT Labs unveils an ambitious roadmap outlining future product expansions and strategic initiatives. This roadmap includes plans to diversify its product suite, expand partnerships, and strengthen its presence across the Web3 landscape, reinforcing DRIFT Labs' position as a leader in GameFi innovation.

About DRIFT Labs

DRIFT Labs is a GameFi studio at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology with gaming experiences. The studio has already launched its first game, Payout Pursuit. With a focus on innovation, community engagement, and sustainable growth, DRIFT Labs is committed to redefining the future of Web3 gaming.

Follow DRIFT Labs for updates and announcements:

Website: https://driftlabs.io

Twitter: https://x.com/Drift_Labs

Telegram: https://t.me/driftportal

Media Contact

Paul de Havilland, DRIFT Labs, 82 01046771974, [email protected], driftlabs.io

SOURCE DRIFT Labs