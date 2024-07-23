Drifter Inc. Announces "SHOGUN" Nominated for Emmy Awards! Taro Ishida's Music Arrangement and Recording Achieves Historic Feat for Japanese Traditional Music and Gagaku

"SHOGUN, " featuring music arranged by Taro Ishida, has made history by being the first‬ Japanese artist to receive two Emmy nominations in the categories of Main Title Theme‬‭ Music and Music Composition. This remarkable achievement underscores the global appeal‬ of traditional Japanese Gagaku music and fosters cultural exchange and understanding‬ between East and West.‬ ‭

TOKYO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historic Emmy Nominations:

On July 17, the Emmy nominations were announced, and "SHOGUN" received multiple nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Among these, the nominations in the music categories are particularly noteworthy. It is rare for a Japanese artist to be nominated for an Emmy, and this marks the first time that music involving Japan's traditional Gagaku has been recognized.

About Gagaku:

Gagaku is an ancient form of Japanese music, evolving from indigenous sounds and influences from ancient Asian cultures and the Silk Road, introduced around 1400 years ago. Perfected during the mid-Heian period, it remains one of the oldest continuously performed musical forms in the world. Gagaku integrates ancient philosophy, astronomy, statistics, and harmony with nature, creating unparalleled artistry. This music has been meticulously preserved through oral transmission by designated families known as "Gakke."

Production Details:

The soundtrack for "SHOGUN," including both the score and the main title theme, was composed by Academy Award-winning composer Atticus Ross and his team in Los Angeles, including Leopold Ross and Nick Chuba. Taro Ishida of Drifter Inc. arranged and recorded the music, garnering attention both domestically and internationally. Ishida commented, "I hope people will focus not just on the story, but also on the music that layers it."

The production of the "SHOGUN" soundtrack took approximately two years. Atticus Ross and his team, who deeply respect traditional Japanese music, commissioned Ishida to incorporate various arrangements and recordings of Gagaku and traditional Japanese music. Dozens of Japanese traditional musicians gathered for the recording sessions, which involved instruments like the Shakuhachi, Shōmyō (Buddhist chants), Koto, and Biwa, among others. The recordings were coordinated remotely with Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Nick Chuba in Los Angeles. The Gagaku performances were provided by members of Reigakusha, Japan's premier Gagaku ensemble.

Artistic Approach:

Ishida noted, "I focused on using simple melodies from classical pieces to bring out the most natural and beautiful sounds of the instruments." The production process involved incorporating instruments from different eras and intentionally leaving rhythmic discrepancies to break away from conventions. "They did not adhere to the traditional norms of Japanese music," Ishida reflected.

Global Impact:

The Emmy nomination for "SHOGUN" demonstrates that Japanese traditional music and Gagaku have global appeal. We hope this recognition will further propel Japanese music onto the world stage.

Invitation for Media

Taro Ishida is available to discuss his collaboration with Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Nick Chuba, as well as the unique aspects of Gagaku and its adaptation for film music.

This is an opportunity to explore the previously unknown charms of Gagaku. We encourage you to interview Ishida and learn more about this fascinating subject.

Photo:

Taro Ishida Artist Photo & SHOGUN Recording

Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact us at:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://drftr.co.jp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taro

Media Contact

Yuuki Mashiko, Drifter Inc., 81 +8109093147362, [email protected], https://drftr.co.jp/en/

SOURCE Drifter Inc.