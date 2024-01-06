DripLet Announces Revolutionary Solution to Safeguard Homes: A Patented Innovation Shielding Homeowners from Plumbing Emergencies and Freezing Pipes

Flood-saving, patented automatic emergency drip device now available for 50% off pre orders

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DripLet, a leader in innovative plumbing technology, announced the launch of its new DripLet patented device, which maintains a slow and steady water flow in freezing weather. With DripLet, homeowners can avoid the risk of pipes bursting due to ice formation and rise in internal pressure, a problem that can cause significant damage and financial loss if not mitigated. The company also announced a special offer for homeowners who pre-order—saving up to 50% and getting priority access to the device.

"Plumbing experts know that intentionally leaving faucets dripping in cold weather helps prevent pipes from freezing and subsequently, bursting," said a spokesperson for DripLet. "When water freezes inside of your pipes, the liquid expands and creates intense pressure on the pipe wall. This leads to cracked pipes, which can burst and cause destructive flooding."

He explained, "The DripLet produces a minimal, constant drip of water that not only prevents water from freezing but also reduces the pressure on pipes. The ingenious, patented device makes it possible for pipes and homes to be safe in case the water does freeze. DripLet was designed to let backed-up pressure to escape, which reduces the probability of a burst."

Homeowners often have to guess how to manage plumbing in freezing cold weather. Many ignore the possibility of water freezing and expanding, resulting in pressure causing burst pipes. Clean up can be an expensive burden for homeowners.

Fixing and replacing pipes is expensive and inconvenient. Research shows that a crack as small as 1/8th of an inch can flood a home with more than two hundred and fifty gallons of water every day that it remains unrepaired. The disastrous results cost homeowners an average of $20,000.

"In 2022, insurance company State Farm paid more than $181 million for approximately 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage," added the DripLet spokesperson. Recently, the Insurance Information Institute stated that, 'every year, one in fifty insured homes will present a property damage claim due to water that leads to flooding or freezing every year.'" However, many homeowners are unaware that insurance companies do not always pay for flooding damage if the homeowner has not taken responsibility by preventing winter pipe freezes. Coverage varies by policy, so frozen pipe flooding insurance claims may not be accepted.

DripLet's automated dripping solution will prevent a burst pipe, whether homeowners are on vacation or in their homes. "DripLet's automatic solution will also stop dripping once it determines that freezing temperatures are no longer a threat. In other words, once DripLet is installed, your home is safe and protected during the coldest months."

For more information and to receive up to 50% off a new DripLet, visit https://www.driplet.com/preorder

