Drips and Insightin Health Join Forces to Tackle Low Engagement in Health Risk Assessments

"This is a great example of next-best-action at scale," says Insightin Health founder and CEO, Enam Noor. "As members complete a digital HRA, the inGAGE™ platform identifies and automates member-specific outreach through our partnership with Drips."

Most health plans are capturing this valuable information from their members today, however, without automation tools they are constrained by human capital and forced to focus on smaller segments of their population. Noor describes what he sees as a true win-win: "With inGAGE™ as the "brain" and Drips as the engagement "muscle," health plans can save money while improving member satisfaction."

"To help payers improve member experience and health outcomes, it's not enough to just have data or just have an outreach platform," said Drips Managing Director of Healthcare Dan Fox. "You need both of these things working hand in hand. By combining the inGAGE™ automation platform with Drips conversational outreach, we've created a truly remarkable solution that is transforming the way payers handle HRAs."

About Drips

With AI-powered text messaging, scheduled calling, and voicemail messages, Drips helps major healthcare brands drive real two-way conversations at scale at critical moments in the consumer journey. Backed by a proprietary natural language processing model, Drips' conversational outreach strategy empowers health plan members and patients to engage on their own terms, leading to better results.

Drips has handled over 1.5 billion conversations for some of the world's biggest brands. Top payers and brokers use Drips to improve engagement, member satisfaction, and outcomes across a wide variety of healthcare use cases. Learn more at www.drips.com or connect via LinkedIn.

About Insightin Health

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ — their software as a service (SaaS) platform — is the industry leading solution for improving experience and satisfaction. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) workflows to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to increase lifetime member value, drive growth, and improve overall plan profitability. Learn more at www.insightinhealth.com or connect via LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Marcia Kepler, Insightin Health, 1 888-5240-6744, [email protected], www.insightinhealth.com

SOURCE Insightin Health