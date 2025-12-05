Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Announces Return to Drive Medical Brand, Signaling Unified Global Identity & Future Growth

"Returning to Drive Medical brings our people, products, and global partners back under a single, recognizable name that reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centered solutions." Post this

"The return to Drive Medical allows us to honor our heritage while presenting a cohesive identity that will guide our future growth," said CEO Derek Lampert. "When our founders chose the name 'Drive,' they chose it for its meaning—momentum, purpose, and a determination to push healthcare forward. That meaning has only grown stronger as we've evolved. Today, returning to Drive Medical brings our people, products, and global partners back under a single, recognizable name that reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centered solutions."

The rebranding will be phased across all communications, products, and corporate materials to ensure a seamless transition for customers, partners, and employees worldwide. Design updates emphasize continuity with the company's legacy identity, incorporating familiar visual elements while modernizing the look to align with Drive Medical's leadership position in the medical equipment industry.

As part of this process, Drive Medical will strategically position its portfolio of trusted brands, including the DeVilbiss Healthcare respiratory line, to recognize their established reputations while leveraging the strength of the Drive Medical name.

This evolution positions Drive Medical to continue its history of industry leadership, drive future acquisitions, and strengthen global partnerships, all under a single, unified identity.

About Drive Medical

Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, Drive Medical manufactures and supplies a complete line of medical products, including mobility products, respiratory products, beds, pressure prevention products, self‐assist products, rehabilitation products, patient room equipment, personal care products and electrotherapy devices. Currently, the Company has offices, manufacturing facilities and distribution facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Romania and Australia. The Company markets its products to customers located throughout the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Australia, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit www.drivemedical.com.

Media Contact

Donna Mehrabi, Drive Medical, 1 (516) 998-4600 4125, [email protected], www.drivemedical.com

