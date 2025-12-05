Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Announces Return to Drive Medical Brand, Signaling Unified Global Identity & Future Growth

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare is rebranding back to its original Drive Medical name across all markets to create a unified identity that honors its heritage and supports future growth and global partnerships.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare today announced that it is returning to its original Drive Medical brand across all markets. The move reflects a return to the company's roots and establishes a brand platform designed to support continued leadership, future acquisitions, and global partnerships.
Founded with a mission to advance mobility, independence, and healthcare solutions, the Drive Medical name has long represented vision and impact. Over the years, the company has grown through innovation and strategic acquisitions, expanding its reach and product offerings in the mobility, respiratory, and long-term care sectors.
"The return to Drive Medical allows us to honor our heritage while presenting a cohesive identity that will guide our future growth," said CEO Derek Lampert. "When our founders chose the name 'Drive,' they chose it for its meaning—momentum, purpose, and a determination to push healthcare forward. That meaning has only grown stronger as we've evolved. Today, returning to Drive Medical brings our people, products, and global partners back under a single, recognizable name that reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centered solutions."
The rebranding will be phased across all communications, products, and corporate materials to ensure a seamless transition for customers, partners, and employees worldwide. Design updates emphasize continuity with the company's legacy identity, incorporating familiar visual elements while modernizing the look to align with Drive Medical's leadership position in the medical equipment industry.
As part of this process, Drive Medical will strategically position its portfolio of trusted brands, including the DeVilbiss Healthcare respiratory line, to recognize their established reputations while leveraging the strength of the Drive Medical name.
This evolution positions Drive Medical to continue its history of industry leadership, drive future acquisitions, and strengthen global partnerships, all under a single, unified identity.
About Drive Medical
Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, Drive Medical manufactures and supplies a complete line of medical products, including mobility products, respiratory products, beds, pressure prevention products, self‐assist products, rehabilitation products, patient room equipment, personal care products and electrotherapy devices. Currently, the Company has offices, manufacturing facilities and distribution facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Romania and Australia. The Company markets its products to customers located throughout the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Australia, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit www.drivemedical.com.
Media Contact
Donna Mehrabi, Drive Medical, 1 (516) 998-4600 4125, [email protected], www.drivemedical.com
SOURCE Drive Medical
Share this article