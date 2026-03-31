Drive Electric Earth Month kicks off nationwide April 1

"EVs are here to stay, and Drive Electric Earth Month is about giving people the opportunity to experience electric vehicles for themselves," said Joel Levin, Executive Director of Plug In America." Post this

Drive Electric Earth Month comes at an important moment for the EV market. Nearly 8 million plug-in electric vehicles have been sold in the United States, and almost 1.3 million EVs were sold in 2025 alone, reflecting continued consumer interest in cleaner transportation options despite federal policy rollbacks.

"EVs are here to stay, and Drive Electric Earth Month is about giving people the opportunity to experience electric vehicles for themselves," said Joel Levin, Executive Director of Plug In America. "When someone talks to an EV driver, sits in the driver's seat, or takes a test drive, it often changes their perceptions of the technology."

Personal connections play a powerful role in EV adoption. People who know someone who owns an EV are significantly more likely to consider buying one themselves. Consumers sometimes have concerns before switching to electric. However, Plug In America's annual EV driver survey shows they fade quickly once making the transition. DEEM events allow drivers to ask questions and talk to people first-hand who have made the switch and drive electric every day.

Now in its eighth year, Drive Electric Earth Month highlights the dedication of EV drivers and advocates who volunteer their time to educate their communities about the benefits of driving electric.

Across the country, organizers are planning events ranging from local EV showcases in rural Wooster, Ohio, to ride-and-drive opportunities and sustainability programming at large Earth Day celebrations such as Santa Barbara's Earth Day Festival, which draws more than 25,000 attendees each year.

"Electric vehicles are already delivering cleaner air, fuel and maintenance savings, and a better driving experience for millions of Americans," Levin said. "We want more people and communities to experience that."

National sponsors supporting Drive Electric Earth Month include bronze sponsor Edison International and green sponsor GreaterGrid.

To learn more about Drive Electric Earth Month or RSVP for an event, visit DriveElectricEarthMonth.org.

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Month, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

Media Contact

Lindsey Perkins, Plug In America, 1 323-973-4798, [email protected], https://pluginamerica.org/

SOURCE Plug In America