Drive Electric Earth Month kicks off today, features 172 events

Plug In America, Electric Vehicle Association, Sierra Club, Drive Electric USA, and EVHybridNoire partnered to organize this year's national campaign. The groups recruit organizers to host local events that are registered on DriveElectricEarthMonth.org. Then, EV drivers and the public can easily find the nearest event and sign up to volunteer or attend.

Wells Fargo, the EV Adoption Leadership certification program, and Edison International are supporters of Drive Electric Earth Month, providing funding and spreading awareness about the events.

Last year U.S. consumers bought more than 1.4 million electric vehicles, which include all-electric models and plug-in hybrids. Industry experts expect car manufacturers to sell more than that this year, making DEEM events a critical tool in educating the public.

DEEM is open to everyone, including those who aren't car gurus. "After talking with EV drivers, we see people look at EVs with increased interest," Levin said. "Change is scary, but hearing from real people helps others understand that not only is switching doable, it's also a positive change on the whole."

To learn more and RSVP for an event, visit DriveElectricEarthMonth.org.

