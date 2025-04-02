Drive Electric Earth Month now in full swing, features events in 38 states

Now is the best time to buy or lease an EV. There is more choice in the EV market than ever before, and the federal EV tax credit is in place for now. Besides saving on the initial acquisition with the tax credit, families can save thousands of dollars a year on reduced maintenance and fuel costs. Post this

Plug In America, Electric Vehicle Association, Sierra Club, Drive Electric USA and EVHybridNoire teamed up to organize this year's Drive Electric Earth Month. The groups recruit organizers to host local events that are registered on DriveElectricEarthMonth.org. Then, EV drivers and the public can easily find the nearest event to them and sign up to volunteer or attend.

Consumers drive nearly 6.4 million EVs in the U.S., and EV sales are on an upward trajectory. More than 1.6 million plug-in electric vehicles were sold in 2024 in the U.S. – an increase of more than 11% from 2023.

In its seventh year, DEEM shows the unwavering dedication EV drivers and advocates have for educating the public about how everyone can benefit from EVs. Besides the monthly maintenance and fuel savings, EVs are safer, cleaner, and fun to drive. Data show EV drivers love their vehicles. Plug In America's annual survey has repeatedly found that an overwhelming majority of EV drivers intend to make their next vehicle an EV.

"Once you drive electric, you won't go back," Levin said. "Come out to one of the events, talk to drivers and experience one for yourself."

National sponsors supporting Drive Electric Earth Month include platinum sponsor General Motors, silver sponsor Electric Vehicle Adoption Leadership (EVAL) program and bronze sponsor Edison International.

To learn more about Drive Electric Earth Month or RSVP for an event, visit DriveElectricEarthMonth.org.

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Month, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

