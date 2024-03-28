Drive Fore Kids, Celebrity Golf Tournament, Announces "Down on the Range" Concert Featuring Country Music Star Chris Lane and Special Guests 12/OC

"This benefit concert reinforces our mission of driving charitable, community and economic impact via a star-studded lineup for sports and entertainment icons," said Brian Corcoran, Drive Fore Kids Executive Director and Founder/CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment. Post this

Introducing "a decidedly more country sound" (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with current chart-rising single "Find Another Bar" featured on his latest EP From Where I'm Sippin' (Red Street Records/Voyager Records). With a spree of releases in 2021 snd 2022, Lane's catalog expanded with hits like "Dancin' In The Moonlight" with Lauren Alaina, "Howdy," "Stop Coming Over," "Summer Job Money," "Fill Them Boots," "Ain't Even Met You Yet," HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash "Small Town On It" with Scotty McCreery, plus Dustin Lynch summer jam "Tequila On A Boat," all adding to his 2.2 BILLION total career streams, three #1s – 2X PLATINUM "Big, Big Plans," 3X PLATINUM "I Don't Know About You," and PLATINUM "Fix" – and five certified singles including 2X PLATINUM "Take Back Home Girl" with Tori Kelly. The Kernersville, NC, native has appeared on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. He's scored nominations at iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards, and Radio Disney Music Awards. Lane has previously shared the bill with A-list acts like Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay, and Kane Brown. Lane will return to the road in 2024 with his FIND ANOTHER BAR TOUR: COLLEGE EDITION.

The country band 12/OC was born in their family kitchen in Portland, Maine when brothers Will and Reid were both under 14 years old. Country music was always playing in their household, and making music together was, simply put, the way of life. The band started to find its groove at open mic nights throughout the region, which became the foundation to turning this family pastime into a family career. As their popularity has grown so has their versatility; their wide range of music has helped increase their fan base across the country, making them one of the fastest growing country music acts in New England. Having the most requested song on Maine's #1 Country Music station for 16 straight weeks, as well as adding a handful of New England Music Awards,12/OC isn't slowing down anytime soon.

12/OC also has a weekly morning feature with the Jon, Joe and Courtney morning show on WPOR called "12/OC Takeover".

Tickets for "Down On the Range" are on sale at Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-fore-kids-down-on-the-range-concert-series-featuring-chris-lane-tickets-863980999427

The Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Invitational will take place June 21 - 23 at the Falmouth Country Club, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. Tickets and sponsorship packages are on sale now. For information and tickets to the tournament, visit https://www.driveforekids.com/.

ABOUT THE BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital (BBCH) at Maine Medical Center is committed to enhancing the lives of children through excellence in patient care, research, and education. With more than 100,000 annual patient visits, the hospital offers services in cancer treatment, cardiology, neonatal care, and numerous other pediatric specialties. Maine's only certified children's hospital is designed with children in mind with state-of-the-art hospital equipment, specialty programs and spacious play areas. From well-child visits to specialized medical and surgical treatment of complex, life-threatening illnesses and injuries, BBCH offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient, family-centered care from an exceptional team of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. For more information, visit http://www.bbch.org.

ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shamrock is a premier sports and entertainment sales and marketing agency led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Management Executive Brian Corcoran. Founded in January 2010 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, Shamrock specializes in strategic sponsorship and multi-media sales, naming rights as well as other consulting services. Clients have included NASCAR, NBA, Invictus Games (founded by Prince Harry), Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), Rugged Maniac, America East Conference and FanBeat. In 2019, a new division, Shamrock Signature, was launched with a focus on LIVE events and experiences as well as original programming and production including but not limited to Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament, Portland Pops and Carnaval Maine.

