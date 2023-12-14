Drive in Style: Find a Used 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S near Austin at Lamborghini Austin

Lamborghini Austin, the pre-eminent Lamborghini dealership in Austin, TX, has a rare 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S in stock and for sale today!
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury vehicle enthusiasts, rejoice! Lamborghini Austin presents the opportunity to own the iconic 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S, a statement of unparalleled elegance and power. Take a closer look at this exceptional find!
Discover automotive brilliance with this gently used 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S, an exquisite model with a mere 686 miles on its journey. Immaculately crafted in Arctic Gray with a sophisticated Black Leather interior and Chalk stitching, this sports car radiates opulence.
-Power and Precision: Performance Like No Other
Experience the sheer thrill with its 640-horsepower engine propelling from 0-60 MPH in a blistering 2.6 seconds. This masterpiece boasts a top speed of 205 MPH, a testament to its unparalleled engineering and performance.
-Luxury Embedded: Refined Features
Indulge in luxury with the Burmester High-end Surround Sound System, ambient lighting, an 11-inch touchscreen display, and ventilated front seats, elevating comfort and sophistication.
-Cutting-Edge Technology: Drive with Confidence
Equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Surround View, and the lightning-fast 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), the 911 Turbo S ensures a secure and exhilarating driving experience.
-Distinctive Design Elements
This exceptional Turbo S includes 20"/21" 911 Turbo Exclusive Design Wheels, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) in High Gloss Black, and a Sport Exhaust system with black tailpipes, showcasing exclusivity and style.
-Make It Yours Today
Priced at $299,898, this masterpiece awaits an owner eager to embrace its prowess. Don't miss the chance to own automotive excellence with advanced traction control, a new-generation twin-turbo 6-cylinder engine, a variable front spoiler, and more. Make this exceptional Porsche 911 Turbo S yours today!
-Where to Find a 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S for Sale in Austin
Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars like the 911 S Turbo can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.
Media Contact
Jeremy Jaramilo, Lamborghini Austin, 833-331-0322, [email protected], www.lamborghiniaustin.com
SOURCE Lamborghini Austin
