Drive in Style: Find a Used 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S near Austin at Lamborghini Austin

Discover automotive brilliance with this gently used 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S, an exquisite model with a mere 686 miles on its journey. Immaculately crafted in Arctic Gray with a sophisticated Black Leather interior and Chalk stitching, this sports car radiates opulence.

-Power and Precision: Performance Like No Other

Experience the sheer thrill with its 640-horsepower engine propelling from 0-60 MPH in a blistering 2.6 seconds. This masterpiece boasts a top speed of 205 MPH, a testament to its unparalleled engineering and performance.

-Luxury Embedded: Refined Features

Indulge in luxury with the Burmester High-end Surround Sound System, ambient lighting, an 11-inch touchscreen display, and ventilated front seats, elevating comfort and sophistication.

-Cutting-Edge Technology: Drive with Confidence

Equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Surround View, and the lightning-fast 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), the 911 Turbo S ensures a secure and exhilarating driving experience.

-Distinctive Design Elements

This exceptional Turbo S includes 20"/21" 911 Turbo Exclusive Design Wheels, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) in High Gloss Black, and a Sport Exhaust system with black tailpipes, showcasing exclusivity and style.

-Make It Yours Today

Priced at $299,898, this masterpiece awaits an owner eager to embrace its prowess. Don't miss the chance to own automotive excellence with advanced traction control, a new-generation twin-turbo 6-cylinder engine, a variable front spoiler, and more. Make this exceptional Porsche 911 Turbo S yours today!

-Where to Find a 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S for Sale in Austin

Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars like the 911 S Turbo can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

Jeremy Jaramilo, Lamborghini Austin, 833-331-0322, [email protected], www.lamborghiniaustin.com

SOURCE Lamborghini Austin