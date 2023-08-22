Drive Innovation in Electric and Autonomous Vehicles with Omnex's Comprehensive EV-AV Services & Software

"At Omnex, we are committed to driving innovation in the Electric and Autonomous Vehicle industry through our wide range of services and software," said Chad Kymal, CTO & Founder, Omnex Inc. Tweet this

Omnex offers a wide array of EV-AV services that address the unique challenges and opportunities in the market. Our team of experts provides guidance, support and software in various areas, including ISO 26262 functional safety, IATF 16949, Automotive SPICE®, cybersecurity, SOTIF (Safety of the Intended Functionality), supply chain management, and Agile APQP. These are seven major standards/best practices regulating the Automotive Industry and are all linked with each other. Omnex has them as "7 levers of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles".

EV&AV Software

Omnex's ground breaking EV-AV software helps organizations integrate New Product Development (NPD) projects with Automotive SPICE®, ISO 26262 and Cybersecurity. Integration and digitalization of EV-AV offer a tremendous ROI to organizations. The software is not just for the organization but also for its "design supply chain".

Training & Coaching

In addition to our range of services, Omnex excels in project coaching and offers expertise in safe secure design, encompassing functional safety and security product certifications. Our team of experienced consultants works closely with organizations, providing invaluable guidance throughout the project implementation process, and ensuring strict compliance with safety and security standards.

Omnex provides comprehensive training, software, and certification programs tailored to EV-AV. To explore our upcoming training programs, please visit Omnex Training Calendar.

About Omnex:

Omnex is a leading provider of innovative solutions and services in the field of quality and business excellence. With a global presence, we specialize in offering comprehensive training programs, software solutions, consulting, and Implementation services to help organizations enhance their operational efficiency, achieve regulatory compliance, and drive continuous improvement. Our expertise spans across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical devices, electronics, and general manufacturing.

