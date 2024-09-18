Drive Manufacturing Productivity with Intelligent Information Management

Square 9 has helped manufacturers for over 20 years to improve this information flow. Our guide for manufacturers shares the tools and strategies they need to implement solutions that streamline information and boost productivity. Post this

Intelligent information management solutions streamline processes, ensure compliance, and strengthen the bottom line by leveraging information from your documents and controlling its flow throughout your organization.

This information-based boost to productivity is a perfect addition to lean manufacturing initiatives as they recover from COVID-19 lockdown-based supply chain disruptions. In 2022, market share for U.S. manufacturing reached a record low of 66%, but with revised best practices and newfound capital from federal grants and investors, the industry is making a fast and effective recovery.

"Manufacturing isn't just about the physical process; it's about managing the flow of critical information that drives those processes," says Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9. "Square 9 has helped manufacturers for over 20 years to improve this information flow. Our guide for manufacturers shares the tools and strategies they need to implement solutions that streamline information and boost productivity."

By offering clear guidance to organizations looking for information management solutions, Square 9 continues its reputation of customer success for organizations throughout their automation journey.

