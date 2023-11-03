Drive Social Media Named One of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies

With revenue growth of 82% from 2020 to 2022, Drive Social Media was recently recognized on the prestigious Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drive Social Media is excited to announce it was named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies. Ranked #86 on the list, the company experienced an 82% growth in revenue from 2020 to 2022.

Adweek Fastest Growing honors small and large agencies from all over the world, recognizing agencies in every category and type. Those that were recognized have achieved significant growth in the past three years.

"Being named on Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list is an extremely distinct honor," said Stephen Nations, Drive Social Media's vice president of digital marketing. "It validates all the hard work we've been doing internally so we can make a huge impact for our clients externally."

To be eligible for the list, agencies had to provide their earned revenue for 2020 through 2022, and they had to earn at least $250,000 in revenue for 2020. All agencies also had to certify that the reported figures were accurate, with Adweek performing additional auditing to ensure the accuracy.

"As Adweek highlights so pointedly in its description of the Fastest Growing Agencies list, brands like ours are having to navigate a 'silent recession,' with companies reducing their marketing budgets to save money," said Stephen Nations of Drive Social Media. "Yet, we've been able to consistently deliver for our clients, with our revenue growth over the last three years serving as proof of our accomplishments."

According to Adweek, being recognized on the Fastest Growing list provides agencies with significant recognition as well as visibility. Those companies that are named to the list experience an improved perception among their future and current clients since they're publicly acknowledged for their success.

Being named on the list also serves as a sense of pride for companies, as well as helps them attract new talent in the future, Adweek says.

"We are an employee-centric company at Drive Social Media. By focusing on taking care of our own employees first, we ensure that our employees take care of all of our clients," Stephen Nations said. "Our employees are who keep us going. As such, this recognition on Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list is as much a recognition for our employees as it is for our company as a whole."

Adweek categorized Drive Social Media in the Midwest region of the U.S., with between 201 and 500 employees. The company was founded in 2012 and attributes much of its growth to its dedication to scalability through proprietary platforms for small- and medium-sized businesses and franchises.

Marketing Milk, which is that proprietary platform, allows Drive Social Media to connect social media interactions to customer purchases for all of its clients. The impressive revenue growth over the last three years has been accompanied by an expansion into new markets, with offices opening in Dallas, Tampa, and Miami in that timeframe.

For more information on Drive Social Media, please visit drivesocialnow.com.

About Drive Social Media

Drive Social Media provides powerful marketing solutions, along with a mission to deliver growth-minded partners a minimum of 3X ROI. Drive's proprietary ROI-tracking platform, Marketing Milk, and its highly trained team working online and at five U.S. locations have helped Drive Social Media become one of INC's 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America.

Media Contact

Stephen Nations, Drive Social Media, 314-450-8363, [email protected], https://drivesocialnow.com/

SOURCE Drive Social Media