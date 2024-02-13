Drive Social Media Recaps Recent Workshop Week in St. Louis

Drive Social Media hosted its annual St. Louis Workshop Week from January 9 - 14, 2024. Sessions featured high-profile guest speakers from diverse industries, resulting in an educational, fun experience for all attendees.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drive Social Media prides itself on providing top-tier digital marketing for its clients, educating and connecting to ensure the best services possible.

"We're proud to have five locations spanning multiple states," says Stephen Nations, V.P. of Digital Marketing at Drive Social Media, "But because we're spread out across the country, we must take the time to get together in person and learn from one another."

Drive Social Media's Workshop Week in St. Louis, MO, accomplishes all of that and more. Recently, the brand met up with over 250 employees and their families to discuss all things digital marketing and had a blast while doing it.

On January 9, Drive Social Media team members from all over the country gathered in St. Louis for the brand's annual Workshop Week.

Breakout sessions began the following day with incredible guest speakers. Attendees heard from Kate Dewulf, founder of The Big Apple Red and a Fortune 100 Business Leader. There was also an excellent presentation by Ron White, a memory expert who won the USA Memory Championship in 2009 and 2010 and appeared on the show "Brain Games."

On Thursday, January 11, the event kicked into even higher gear with breakout sessions conducted by former NHL hockey player and television personality Reed Low. Those present were also lucky enough to learn from Andy Goff, a former Head of Talent at Google and Twitter.

Finally, on Friday, attendees had the pleasure of listening to guest speaker Duncan Wardle, former head of Creativity and Innovation at Disney. Sprinkled throughout the week, team members from the home base in St. Louis discussed all things Drive Social Media, including what they achieved in 2023 and what they're looking to accomplish in the new year.

To reward hard work and inspire employees to continuously improve, Drive Social Media includes fun activities during its Workshop Week, and this year was no exception. The brand hosted an epic wrestling match event, a faster fitness experience, and an unforgettable cocktail gala at the beautiful Starlight Ballroom at the top of the Chase Park Plaza.

"Our Workshop Week was a huge success," says Nations, "Connecting and learning with everyone on the Drive Social Media team was incredible, and we learned new things that will help us take our clients to the next level."

Drive Social Media is all about learning and growing so the team can be the best at what they do, and the annual Workshop Week helps them accomplish that.

As one of INC's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, Drive Social Media, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, provides powerful marketing solutions to help its partners maximize their growth. With a proprietary ROI-tracking platform, Marketing Milk, Drive's team works online and at five locations throughout the U.S. to deliver a minimum of 3X ROI to every partner.

