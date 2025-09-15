Drive Stories App Awarded in Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Awards

ZeroSixty is proud to announce that its ground-breaking AI-driven travel app, Drive Stories, has been awarded at the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards 2025, marking it the second consecutive year that the London-based design and innovation studio has been recognized.
ZeroSixty's Drive Stories App Earns Honorable Mention in Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Awards — Two Years Running
LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroSixty is proud to announce that its internally designed product, Drive Stories, has been named an Honorable Mention in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards 2025, marking it the second consecutive year that the London-based design and innovation studio has been recognized.
Now in its 14th year, the Innovation by Design Awards celebrate the designers and businesses addressing today's most urgent challenges while anticipating the problems of tomorrow. The program is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the industry, spotlighting work that exemplifies originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural significance, and measurable business impact.
Drive Stories, designed and brought to life by ZeroSixty, is an AI-powered, location-based travel app that brings storytelling to the open road. The app automatically plays audio stories about nearby landmarks, history, people, culture, and more — intelligently pulling from millions of locations worldwide in over 50 languages. Available for iOS, Android, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, Drive Stories reimagines the driving experience by making journeys more informative, educational, and inspiring.
"Being recognized by Fast Company for the second year running is a validation of our philosophy: impact delivered at speed," said Thomas Moeller, Founder & Chief Design Officer of ZeroSixty. "Drive Stories exemplifies how artificial intelligence can be used to make vast amounts of location-based knowledge accessible, human, and deeply engaging. It's about creating experiences that connect people to the world around them in powerful new ways."
Kalpesh Rathod, Chief Experience Officer added "We believe that great design coupled with technological innovation can move people, brands, and businesses forward. This honour motivates us to raise the bar even higher."
Honorees were selected by a panel of leading designers, business executives from top organizations, and Fast Company editors.
"The Innovation by Design Awards celebrate bold ideas and work that proves design is a true driver of business and societal progress," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's honorees show how creative thinking can unlock new markets, build stronger organizations, and deliver meaningful impact at scale."
The full list of winners and honorees is available at fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list and in the Fall issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 23, 2025.
About Drive Stories
Drive Stories is an intelligent audio app for travel that uses geolocation technology and artificial intelligence to automatically play stories of landmarks, history, people, wildlife, and more from cities and towns worldwide. With a library spanning over 60 million potential stories across 15 categories and 50+ languages, Drive Stories transforms driving into an immersive journey of discovery. Learn more at drivestories.com.
About ZeroSixty
ZeroSixty is a London-based design & innovation studio, combining decades of design leadership with multidisciplinary, remote-first teams. The studio collaborates with ambitious brands and organizations to design and build products, services, and experiences that deliver measurable impact. Learn more at zero60.com.
