Drive Stories Wins Prestigious 30th Annual Webby Award for AI in Travel, Transportation & Hospitality

"The Drive Stories App really stood out as a breakthrough in the AI category, competing against such tech luminaries as Apple, Google, Waymo and others," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. Post this

AI - Travel, Transportation & Hospitality

AI - Best AI User Experience

Apps, Software & Immersive - Experimental & Innovation

Apps, Software & Immersive - Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality

"The Drive Stories App really stood out as a breakthrough in the AI category, competing against such tech luminaries as Apple, Google, Waymo and others," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "This is a testament to the amazing platform, experience, and community that Drive Stories has created - truly a wonderful application of AI to make driving and learning about locations so much fun, educational and easy."

Drive Stories and the studio that created it, ZeroSixty, will be honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 11th where winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced "Jif" not 'Gif'; NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby"; and SZA's "The Internet Scares Me. Thanks."

Hosted by comedian and creator, Josh Johnson at the Webby Awards' star-studded ceremony celebrates the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night's big winners on May 11th by following The Webby Awards @thewebbyawards on Instagram, Twitter/X, TikTok and on YouTube.

About Drive Stories

Audio Stories, On Demand, For Any Location, Anywhere In The World

This groundbreaking platform intelligently plays stories about the area around you, tapping into over 4 million cities, towns and villages from all around the world, in over 50 languages - dynamically playing audio stories from 15 categories, whenever and wherever you want.

A Passionate Return to the Open Road

Drive Stories is a passionate return to the open road and the driving experience, helping put our focus back onto enjoyable moments of open-road freedom and a leading example of how artificial intelligence can help unlock and curate huge quantities of factual content and information in an exciting new way.

The Drive Stories platform values experience over technology: imagine putting your finger anywhere on the map, anywhere in the world, and hearing stories from 15 categories, in over 50 languages, of that location. Drive Stories literally unlocks millions of factual stories around the world.

Anywhere in the world, Drive Stories works

The app pinpoints your exact geo-location (on-demand) and presents your nearest 10 locations to choose from. You simply tap 'play' or choose from one of 15 categories, and the app plays you audio stories - from History, Arts & Culture, Literature, Architecture, Wildlife & Nature, Important People and more. Users can choose the voice that is used, as well as from 50 languages - thereby unlocking one of the world's most robust and comprehensive location-information platforms available on the market.

Integrated Across All Devices - Phone & In-Car

The app is available as a native app for Apple and Android phones, as well as natively integrated on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Once installed, Drive Stories can be enjoyed directly on your car's integrated infotainment system, allowing quick and seamless access anywhere you go.

Select from 15 Categories For Any Location

Drive Stories provide a selection of 15 story categories for every location, providing a vast amount of options for users to explore and engage with. The category selections all provide a different lens on the location and are played as seamless real-time audio streams while driving.

The categories that are available in the app are:

Introduction (of Location)

Important People

Wildlife & Nature

Economy & Industry

Food

Architecture

Sport

Political & Social

For Kids

Points of Interest

Art, Literature & Music

Science & Innovation

Local Language

Entertainment

Weird & Wonderful

Available In Over 50 Languages

The Drive Stories app dynamically creates and delivers audio stories on-demand, for any location, anywhere in the world and translates these stories in real-time in over 50 languages. This unlocks access for people all over the world - exploring and adventuring in their native countries and while traveling across the world. The app therefore enables the potential to unlock factual content delivered in your language of choice as audio stories for anyone, anywhere.

From The Founders

Drive Stories is a platform coming out of the award-winning multi-disciplinary experience design studio, ZeroSixty, based in London, UK. The founders of ZeroSixty and Drive Stories, Thomas Moeller & Kalpesh Rathod are leading designers in the industry who have led transformational design programs for some of the world's biggest and well-known brands. Drive Stories is a passion project, and one inspired by years working in the travel, automotive and aviation industries as well as insights coming from numerous high-visibility and awarded artificial intelligence platforms.

"The goal for Drive Stories is all about a new type of experience and leveraging incredible amounts of disparate location data into a beautifully elegant and simple format," said Thomas Moeller, Founder & Designer of Drive Stories.

"Previously, we were busy Googling or wrestling with random websites and search results to understand all about the locations we were traveling in or through - it's just too convoluted, confusing and inefficient. The effort is on the user to sift through mountains of online content while you're on the go. It just doesn't work, and it's just not accessible." added Moeller. "The Drive Stories platform is a game-changer because we're seeing the value of converting the breadth of factual content that is available online into a super enjoyable, easily consumed audio format."

"In creating Drive Stories, we're unlocking history, facts, local knowledge and insight and fascinating location-based stories that are deeply informative, entertaining and educational. It becomes a really powerful tool to help tell the story of local towns, cities, villages and the history of their people and location." said Moeller. "Drive Stories signifies something bigger, where artificial intelligence can be used in a very transformative way behind the scenes - to make all this content accessible and use it to power new types of experiences, education and entertainment. With the right application, the technology actually makes it feel human, inspiring and engaging."

Drive Stories is built on a combination of licensed, open-source and proprietary AI. The team behind Drive Stories is a collection of experience designers, AI specialists, software engineers, iOS and Android developers, and automotive specialists with development experience in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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Media Contact

+44 (0) 7311 090690, [email protected]

About ZeroSixty

ZeroSixty is a multidisciplinary design studio that collaborates with partners globally to deliver high-quality, high impact products, services, and experiences that move people, businesses and brands forward.

ZeroSixty is led by award-winning designers Thomas Moeller and Kalpesh Rathod, who recognise that what businesses need from traditional agencies and large consultancies has changed. With a belief in the business of design: creating category leading design & execution, and in the design of business: creating new value through transformation of the old - ZeroSixty works within multiple industries helping clients to reimagine, redesign, redefine, and revolutionize.

With a focus on business results and experiences that have impact in the real world, ZeroSixty's capabilities span multiple disciplines to bring visions to market. They include Experience Strategy, Product Design, Digital, Brand, and Industrial Design.

Recent client partnerships include a next-gen spatial UI video game for a popular TV series and popular network streaming company, a 'creator community' AI platform, a real-estate tech platform, HMI automotive interfaces that leverage AI at the experience level, new global online identity for a leading aerospace company, an in-flight entertainment platform for the modern age, a new brand identity for a US facilities group, and digital interface design for connected kitchen appliances.

www.zero60.com

Contact:

US: +1 347 668 1576

UK: +44 7311 090690

[email protected]

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies.

Find The Webby Awards Online:

Website: webbyawards.com

Instagram: @thewebbyawards

X: @TheWebbyAwards

TikTok: @thewebbyawards

Linkedin: The Webby Awards

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards

Media Contact

Thomas Moeller, ZeroSixty, 44 07311090690, [email protected], https://www.zero60.com/

SOURCE Drive Stories