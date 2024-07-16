Drive Value-Adding Processes in Human Resources with New Guide from Square 9

Guide Offers Insights to Enhancing Efficiency, Security, and Compliance Amidst a Shifting HR Landscape
NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Square 9 Softworks, a leading provider of AI-powered Intelligent Information Management solutions, released an extensively updated expert guide on human resources automation. The guide offers all-new insights and strategies to help human resources departments meet the most current challenges they face while using fresh data to support the findings within.
Square 9's human resources automation guide provides crucial information on how HR departments can leverage new-found efficiency to make time for value-adding tasks, even those using an existing HRIS platform. It also details how privacy and compliance standards can be improved or maintained, what solution features will help meet the needs of human resources, and much more.
"We developed this guide to inform organizations of the immense benefits of HR automation and how they can be achieved," says Square 9 president and CEO Stephen Young. "With new big-picture initiatives dominating the HR landscape, like maintaining productivity in hybrid environments and keeping up with developing privacy standards, these departments can benefit from time-saving efficiency and automation now more than ever."
In addition to guiding those in the human resources automation space, Square 9 has also created expert guides for higher education intelligent information management, K-12 education document management, enterprise content management, accounts payable automation, and optical character recognition.
Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.
