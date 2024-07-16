Drive Value-Adding Processes in Human Resources with New Guide from Square 9

With new big-picture initiatives dominating the HR landscape, like maintaining productivity in hybrid environments and keeping up with developing privacy standards, these departments can benefit from time-saving efficiency and automation now more than ever. Post this

"We developed this guide to inform organizations of the immense benefits of HR automation and how they can be achieved," says Square 9 president and CEO Stephen Young. "With new big-picture initiatives dominating the HR landscape, like maintaining productivity in hybrid environments and keeping up with developing privacy standards, these departments can benefit from time-saving efficiency and automation now more than ever."

In addition to guiding those in the human resources automation space, Square 9 has also created expert guides for higher education intelligent information management, K-12 education document management, enterprise content management, accounts payable automation, and optical character recognition.

Get your copy of Your Essential Guide to Human Resources Automation to begin working smarter, faster, and more efficiently!

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, SamYoung@square-9.com, https://www.square-9.com/

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks