Driven Technologies launches equity crowdfunding to raise go-to-market capital.

'..this innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way we ride electric bikes' -Compsmag 2023 Tweet this

Driven Technologies launched the Orbit Drive on June 20th at the 'Eurobike' trade show in Frankfurt, Germany. CEO Brian Baker and Director of Engineering Ryan Norris drew a large crowd as they demonstrated the drive and its capabilities to the e-bike community.

There was an overwhelmingly positive reception to the Orbit Drive from the e-bike community as well as international press:

'we were completely in awe.' -Icebike

'..this innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way we ride electric bikes' -Compsmag

'it's what the internals achieve that's impressive.' -CyclingElectric

'will likely appeal to riders and brands alike..' -BikeRadar

'..the Driven system is back in the limelight..' -Brujulabike

This reception at Eurobike has led to interest from some of the largest players in the e-bike industry, many of whom were surprised at what Driven has accomplished in such a short period of time. Driven is currently in talks with several of these companies, indicating a promising future for the brand.

The Wefunder equity raise will allow Driven to bring the Orbit Drive to the world, enabling the company to fund advanced manufacturing, sales, and iterations of the drive for specific OEM's. The 'early bird' raise, at a discounted valuation, goes from August 15 to August 29.

The campaign online (8/15): www.Wefunder.com/DRIVEN

Driven Technologies website: www.madebyDRIVEN.com

Driven's Social media channels:

Instagram:

@drivendrivesystem

https://www.instagram.com/drivendrivesystem/

Facebook:

@drivendrivesystem

https://www.facebook.com/drivendrivesystem

LinkedIn:

@drivendrivesystem

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drivendrivesystem

TikTok:

@drivendrivesystem

https://www.tiktok.com/@drivendrivesystem

Twitter:

@drivendrives

https://twitter.com/drivendrives

Pull Quote

Media Contact

Brian Baker, Driven Technologies, 1 3039567279, [email protected], www.madebyDRIVEN.com

SOURCE Driven Technologies