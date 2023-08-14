Driven Technologies launches equity crowdfunding to raise go-to-market capital.

Driven's Orbit Drive mimics modern hybrid vehicles, bringing modern technology to e-bikes, finally! Driven Technologies has partnered with Wefunder.com to bring an equity fundraising opportunity to the public.
BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a wildly successful debut of the Orbit Drive at Eurobike '23, Driven Technologies has partnered with Wefunder.com to bring an equity fundraising opportunity to the public. This raise of capital will support the sales and manufacturing initiative of Driven's innovative 'bevel differential gearset' for e-bikes. This drive is patent-protected and provides the e-bike rider with a continuously variable bevel gearset that is completely enclosed in a cast housing – a first for e-bikes.
The Orbit Drive uses technology from electric vehicles to combine both human and electric power in a small gearset between the pedals of an e-bike. This combined power is then transferred to the rear wheel with a chain, belt, or shaft drive. The system has no exposed gears and no derailleurs; just a small bevel differential that is inspired by the drivetrains in state-of-the-art hybrid cars and trucks.
Driven Technologies launched the Orbit Drive on June 20th at the 'Eurobike' trade show in Frankfurt, Germany. CEO Brian Baker and Director of Engineering Ryan Norris drew a large crowd as they demonstrated the drive and its capabilities to the e-bike community.
There was an overwhelmingly positive reception to the Orbit Drive from the e-bike community as well as international press:
'we were completely in awe.' -Icebike
'..this innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way we ride electric bikes' -Compsmag
'it's what the internals achieve that's impressive.' -CyclingElectric
'will likely appeal to riders and brands alike..' -BikeRadar
'..the Driven system is back in the limelight..' -Brujulabike
This reception at Eurobike has led to interest from some of the largest players in the e-bike industry, many of whom were surprised at what Driven has accomplished in such a short period of time. Driven is currently in talks with several of these companies, indicating a promising future for the brand.
The Wefunder equity raise will allow Driven to bring the Orbit Drive to the world, enabling the company to fund advanced manufacturing, sales, and iterations of the drive for specific OEM's. The 'early bird' raise, at a discounted valuation, goes from August 15 to August 29.
