DrivenIQ Announces Strategic Partnership with Ermes, Revolutionizing Media Campaigns with Advanced AudienceID™ Technology

At the heart of this partnership is DrivenIQ's AudienceID™, a revolutionary platform built on a robust, first party consumer-based Identity Graph. AudienceID™ offers a comprehensive view of over 14 billion customer records, spanning 235 million U.S. households. This platform provides rich data, including name, address, demographic and psychographic information, financial indicators, email addresses, phone numbers, and mobile ad IDs. With this detailed information, brands can engage more effectively and precisely with their target audiences.

"Our partnership with Ermes is more than just a collaboration; it's a leap into the future of data-driven marketing," said Albert Thompson, Founder and CEO of DrivenIQ. "AudienceID™ is a game-changer, offering unparalleled insights into consumer behavior. With our technology, Ermes will not only enhance its existing services but also redefine the way media campaigns are conceptualized and executed. This is about creating what the marketing ecosystem is missing - a simplified data interface where businesses and brands can access millions of privacy-compliant, consumer intent-based first party audiences at scale. We are redefining the way campaigns are curated - ones that resonate deeply and are driven by the most comprehensive and precise data in the industry."

This collaboration underscores DrivenIQ's dedication to innovation in the post-cookie era and Ermes' commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for media campaign optimization.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of recent DrivenIQ innovations, including the introduction of Cookieless Contextual™ Audience Segmentation with IAB Taxonomy and Google Analytics, providing marketers with privacy-complaint, cookieless ways to build custom audience cohorts that are integrated with IAB taxonomies for scale and interoperability.

What's more, the company recently announced major upgrades to its Audience Management Platform, VisitIQ™, with the launch of revolutionary B2B2C Data, providing businesses with invaluable insights into both professional and consumer segments. This empowers them to navigate the multi-faceted lives of today's online customers, to build the most personalized marketing campaigns possible.

Michael Pruitt, President of Capstone Technologies Group Inc, (OTC: CATG), investors in DrivenIQ, weighed in on the company's recent partnership with Ermes.

"We're excited to witness the collaboration between DrivenIQ and Ermes, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of data-driven media campaigns," said Pruitt. "As investors, we're proud to support initiatives that not only push the boundaries of technology but also pave the way for more personalized, impactful marketing strategies. This is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital marketing sphere."

DrivenIQ is a leading audience intelligence technology firm. In 2021, Capstone Technologies Group, a company that acquires, operates, and organically develops disruptive technologies, acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has since invested additional capital to further accelerate the company's growth.

For more information about DrivenIQ and its revolutionary audience data and technologies, visit www.driveniq.com. To discover Ermes.AI's solutions for data-driven media campaigns, visit www.ermes.ai. To learn more about Capstone Technologies Group Inc, visit www.capstonetechgroup.com.

About DrivenIQ

DrivenIQ specializes in first-party audience data and technologies that empower marketers to collect, enrich, activate, and monetize their data assets effectively. DrivenIQ serves some of the world's leading brands, agencies, and DSPs, helping them achieve meaningful and personalized marketing outcomes. To schedule a demo and learn how DrivenIQ can work for you and your business, visit www.driveniq.com/contact.

About Ermes

Ermes (Ermes.AI) provides a comprehensive solution for enhancing media campaigns through data, AI, and technology. The company is dedicated to simplifying media campaign processes, from automatic data aggregation to detailed performance analysis. Ermes' suite of services includes data management, precision marketing, and communication strategy, serving a global clientele with innovative and effective media solutions. For more information, visit www.ermes.ai.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, DrivenIQ, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.driveniq.com

