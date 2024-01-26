DrivenIQ Sponsors IAB Annual Leadership Meeting, Championing Innovations in Data Privacy and Audience Technology

As the digital ecosystem evolves, we must collaborate in creating interoperable solutions that respect privacy while harnessing the power of data. Post this

In the wake of Google Chrome beginning to sunset cookies earlier this month, DrivenIQ is at the vanguard of empowering businesses to navigate this new landscape. DrivenIQ's sponsorship of the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting, as well as its participation in the IAB Tech Lab's Working Groups, reflects its commitment to driving industry standards forward. As part of this collaboration, DrivenIQ brings its expertise in cookieless, deterministic first-party data to the table, contributing to the industry's collective move towards more accurate and privacy-compliant audience understanding.

"As the digital ecosystem evolves, we must collaborate in creating interoperable solutions that respect privacy while harnessing the power of data," said Albert Thompson, Founder and CEO of DrivenIQ. "Our support and participation in the IAB's Annual Leadership Meeting, as well as our involvement in the IAB Tech Lab's Working Groups, is a testament to our dedication to shaping a future where privacy and audience understanding can peacefully coexist."

DrivenIQ's Pioneering Solutions

At the forefront of DrivenIQ's innovative offerings is ResolveID™, a transformative technology that empowers businesses to identify and connect with their audience in a cookieless world. ResolveID™ goes beyond traditional metrics, revealing up to 40% of website visitor identities in real-time. This allows businesses to engage with visitors who have shown interest but haven't completed any forms or transactions, creating opportunities for highly targeted marketing and retargeting strategies.

Complementing this is DrivenIQ's advanced B2B2C first-party data solution. This cutting-edge approach provides comprehensive insights into both consumer and business profiles, offering detailed firmographic data including workplace information, professional roles, and LinkedIn profiles. This dual perspective enables businesses to understand the multifaceted lives of their customers and prospects, enhancing engagement strategies for both B2B and B2C audiences.

Moreover, DrivenIQ recently launched its Cookieless-Contextual™ integrated with the IAB's Seller Defined Audience (SDA) taxonomy categories. This launch represents a significant step forward in the advertising industry, as it offers a privacy-compliant way to segment and target audiences based on in-market behavior and context, rather than relying on traditional third-party cookies. This innovation ensures that businesses can deliver relevant, timely, and personalized marketing messages, aligning perfectly with consumer interests and online behaviors.

DrivenIQ at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting

This year's IAB Annual Leadership Meeting focuses on critical topics like generative AI, responsible media, the evolution of commerce and streaming, and more. DrivenIQ's participation underscores its role as a thought leader in these areas, especially in the context of privacy-first, data-driven advertising solutions.

"We're excited to sponsor the IAB Marco Island event and share our insights on how businesses can leverage first-party data to create meaningful connections in a cookieless era," added Thompson.

Invitation to Connect at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting

DrivenIQ invites attendees of the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting to engage with its team and discover how the company's cutting-edge technologies are shaping the future of digital advertising in a post-cookie world. To schedule a meeting and explore collaboration opportunities, email [email protected] or visit DrivenIQ's IAB event page at https://www.driveniq-events.com/.

To see these solutions in action or for a deeper conversation on how DrivenIQ can tailor its services to your specific needs, visit www.driveniq.com/contact.

About DrivenIQ

DrivenIQ specializes in first-party audience data and technologies that empower marketers to collect, enrich, activate, and monetize their data assets effectively. DrivenIQ serves some of the world's leading brands, agencies, and DSPs, helping them achieve meaningful and personalized marketing outcomes. To schedule a demo and learn how DrivenIQ can work for you and your business, visit www.driveniq.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, DrivenIQ, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.driveniq.com

SOURCE DrivenIQ