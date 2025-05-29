DrivePML Debuts as the New Standard in Premium Car Rental and Leasing

DrivePML launches in Los Angeles as the rebranded rental and leasing division of The Platinum Group, setting a new standard in luxury and standard car rentals—backed by over 25 years of automotive excellence.
LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMSAR DESIGN LTD proudly announces the official launch of DrivePML, the newly rebranded luxury rental and leasing brand from The Platinum Group—a name rooted in Los Angeles' automotive culture since 1998.
The Platinum Group began on Melrose Avenue with Platinum Motorsport, becoming a powerhouse in high-end automotive lifestyle. In 2008, it launched PML Car Rental, quickly establishing itself as LA's top provider of luxury rentals. Now, with over 25 years of experience and innovation, the next chapter begins.
"DrivePML is more than a name change—it's the evolution of their brand into something sharper, smarter, and ready for what's next," says Emil Sardaryan, Founder of EMSAR DESIGN LTD. "They're offering luxury and standard car rentals and leasing with the same trusted quality and vision their clients have come to expect."
DrivePML offers:
- Luxury and Standard Car Rentals – From daily drivers to weekend statement vehicles.
- Flexible Rental Terms – Daily, weekly, or long-term options.
- Exclusive Corporate Partner Rates – Tailored pricing for professionals.
- Insurance Rentals – They work with all major insurance providers.
- Picture Car Rentals – Vehicles available for film, TV, commercial, and print use.
- Delivery & Pick-up Services – Convenience delivered to your door.
Driven by legacy and future-focused, DrivePML answers the demands of modern luxury transportation with a commitment to excellence, ease, and personalization.
Visit www.drivepml.com to explore the fleet or make a reservation today.
Media Contact
Emil Sardaryan, EMSAR DESIGN LTD, 1 8184276450, [email protected], emsardesign.com
SOURCE EMSAR DESIGN LTD
Share this article