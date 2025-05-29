DrivePML Debuts as the New Standard in Premium Car Rental and Leasing

DrivePML launches in Los Angeles as the rebranded rental and leasing division of The Platinum Group, setting a new standard in luxury and standard car rentals—backed by over 25 years of automotive excellence.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMSAR DESIGN LTD proudly announces the official launch of DrivePML, the newly rebranded luxury rental and leasing brand from The Platinum Group—a name rooted in Los Angeles' automotive culture since 1998.

The Platinum Group began on Melrose Avenue with Platinum Motorsport, becoming a powerhouse in high-end automotive lifestyle. In 2008, it launched PML Car Rental, quickly establishing itself as LA's top provider of luxury rentals. Now, with over 25 years of experience and innovation, the next chapter begins.