Driver Resource Center Announces the Future of Trucking Scholarship

Introducing the 'Future of Trucking Scholarship' by Driver Resource Center, renowned for its excellence in CDL training and career guidance. This scholarship aims to provide vital support for individuals aspiring to enter the commercial truck driving profession.
SAINT ANN, Mo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driver Resource Center, a leader in CDL training and career guidance, is thrilled to introduce the "Future of Trucking Scholarship." This initiative aims to assist individuals pursuing careers as commercial truck drivers. Quarterly, one deserving applicant will receive a $1,000 scholarship to offset tuition costs at MTC Truck Driver Training in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Future of Trucking Scholarship is open to all aspiring drivers living in the St. Louis area, with a particular emphasis on supporting women and individuals from underrepresented communities. This scholarship reflects Driver Resource Center's commitment to diversity and inclusion within the transportation industry.
The scholarships will be awarded quarterly ensuring ongoing support for the next generation of truck drivers. "Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy, ensuring that goods are delivered safely and efficiently across the nation," says Brock Bauza, Director of Enrollment at Driver Resource Center. "Through this scholarship, we are not only investing in the future of transportation but also in the people who will drive our industry forward."
Applications for the scholarship are now open. More information on eligibility and deadlines can be found at https://driverresourcecenter.com/truck-driving-and-cdl-school-scholarships/ .
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early and take advantage of this opportunity to launch a rewarding career in trucking, backed by the support and resources of the Driver Resource Center.
About Driver Resource Center
Driver Resource Center provides CDL training and career placement services through its nationwide network of CDL schools. As a leader in the CDL training industry, we've successfully helped more than 50,000 students find a career in the transportation industry. Visit https://driverresourcecenter.com to learn more.
