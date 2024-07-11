Driver Resource Center Announces the Future of Trucking Scholarship

Through this scholarship, we are not only investing in the future of transportation but also in the people who will drive our industry forward. Post this

The scholarships will be awarded quarterly ensuring ongoing support for the next generation of truck drivers. "Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy, ensuring that goods are delivered safely and efficiently across the nation," says Brock Bauza, Director of Enrollment at Driver Resource Center. "Through this scholarship, we are not only investing in the future of transportation but also in the people who will drive our industry forward."

Applications for the scholarship are now open. More information on eligibility and deadlines can be found at https://driverresourcecenter.com/truck-driving-and-cdl-school-scholarships/ .

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early and take advantage of this opportunity to launch a rewarding career in trucking, backed by the support and resources of the Driver Resource Center.

About Driver Resource Center

Driver Resource Center provides CDL training and career placement services through its nationwide network of CDL schools. As a leader in the CDL training industry, we've successfully helped more than 50,000 students find a career in the transportation industry. Visit https://driverresourcecenter.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin Monahan, Driver Resource Center, 1 314-787-6560, [email protected], https://driverresourcecenter.com/schools/mtc-truck-driver-training/

SOURCE Driver Resource Center