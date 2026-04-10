Driver Resource Center Partners with Lutzie 43 Foundation to Promote Safe Driving Through "43 Key Seconds" Initiative

Driver Resource Center (DRC) and its network CDL training schools are proud to announce a new partnership with the Lutzie 43 Foundation to help promote safer roads through the organization's 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative.

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driver Resource Center (DRC) and its network CDL training schools are proud to announce a new partnership with the Lutzie 43 Foundation to help promote safer roads through the organization's 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative.

Through this partnership, Driver Resource Center will integrate the 43 Key Seconds safe driving checklist into its CDL training programs, reinforcing the importance of responsible driving habits among the next generation of professional truck drivers.

The 43 Key Seconds message encourages drivers to take a moment before operating a vehicle to ensure they have a Clear Head, Clear Hands, Clear Eyes, and Click their seatbelt—four simple steps proven to reduce unsafe driving behaviors.

"Our mission has never been about awareness alone — it's about real behavior change that saves lives. As our first CDL school and education partner, Driver Resource Center and its network of schools are a model for effective educational partnerships. Together we will build a culture of safe driving, one good decision at a time," said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation.

"As a CDL training school, safety is our top priority," said Joe Smith, DRC Director of Education. "Professional drivers play a critical role in protecting everyone on the road. Programs like 43 Key Seconds reinforce the habits and mindset that help keep our highways and communities safe. Preparing someone to operate a commercial vehicle is a serious responsibility," Smith added. "Proper training requires discipline, attention to detail, and a commitment to doing things the right way. Taking shortcuts may be easier in the moment, but it does not build the professional drivers our industry and communities depend on. At DRC, we believe doing it right is the only path."

As part of the initiative, Driver Resource Center locations will distribute co-branded 43 Key Seconds safety checklists and lanyards to students and staff as daily reminders to prioritize safe driving habits.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was created in memory of former Auburn University football player Philip Lutzenkirchen and works nationwide to prevent crashes caused by distracted, impaired, and unsafe driving. Through education, partnerships, and community outreach, the organization encourages drivers to become ambassadors for safer roads.

Driver Resource Center's network schools train thousands of students each year for careers in the trucking industry and believes professional drivers play a vital role in roadway safety.

"This partnership reflects our commitment not only to training skilled drivers but also to developing responsible professionals who understand the importance of safety on every mile of the road," said Joe Smith.

About Driver Resource Center

Driver Resource Center provides CDL training and career placement services through its nationwide network of CDL schools. As a leader in the CDL training industry, we've successfully helped more than 50,000 students find a career in the transportation industry. Visit https://driverresourcecenter.com to learn more.

About Lutzie 43 Foundation

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit www.lutzie43.org.

Media Contact

Erin Monahan, Driver Resource Center, 1 314-895-4111, [email protected], https://driverresourcecenter.com/

SOURCE Driver Resource Center