Drivers Can Now Purchase the 2024 Ford Mustang from Bickford Motors

Automobile enthusiasts can drive home the new Ford Mustang in Snohomish, Washington.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Motors is thrilled to announce that local drivers in Snohomish, Washington can experience the thrill and sophistication of the iconic 2024 Ford Mustang. This American muscle car is now available for purchase in their showroom. The 2024 Ford Mustang represents the latest evolution of a legendary automotive lineage, delivering exhilarating performance, advanced technology, and striking design. Whether a longtime Mustang enthusiast or a first-time buyer, this new model will impress them.

Key highlights of the 2024 Ford Mustang include a range of powerful engine options, including the iconic V8. It offers exceptional horsepower and torque for an unmatched driving experience. Powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost® four-cylinder, the 2024 Mustang generates 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional V8 engine produces 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, and two types of transmission are available.

Inside the Mustang, drivers will find an array of top-notch technology features, like an intuitive infotainment system, a driver-assist system, and seamless smartphone connectivity. The latest Mustang is a head-turner on any road. It showcases a bold and contemporary design that pays homage to its heritage while embracing modern aesthetics.

Bickford Motors offers a variety of trim levels and customization options, allowing buyers to tailor their Mustang to their personal preferences. Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the dealership or browse the online inventory to explore the 2024 Ford Mustang and take it for a test drive. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff is on hand to provide expert guidance and assistance throughout the purchasing process. They are located at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290. Customers can also contact the sales team at 866-489-3673 for more details.

