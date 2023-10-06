Drivers Can Now Purchase the 2024 Hyundai Elantra from Dickson City Hyundai

Customers can own the latest 2024 Hyundai Elantra in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a thrilling development for automotive enthusiasts and prospective buyers, Dickson City Hyundai proudly unveils the arrival of the 2024 Hyundai Elantra. This budget-friendly sedan is poised to redefine the driving experience with its exceptional features and innovative design. The 2024 Hyundai Elantra is the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation, safety and style.

Showcasing a sleek and aerodynamic exterior, the 2024 Elantra looks stunning from every angle. Inside, drivers will be captivated by a spacious and technology-infused cabin featuring top-notch entertainment systems and advanced safety features that prioritize the well-being of both drivers and passengers.

Performance-wise, the 2024 Hyundai Elantra does not disappoint. It has a range of powerful engine options, and this sedan offers impressive fuel efficiency, making it an environmentally conscious choice for today's discerning drivers. Its agile handling and precise steering ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride on city streets or the open highway.

The 2024 Elantra is available in five trim levels: SE, SEL, Limited, N-Line and N. It has a standard 2-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. An Elantra hybrid model also has a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 139 horsepower. All Elantra models come standard with a front-wheel drive system.

Dickson City Hyundai welcomes all interested buyers to visit their dealership and explore the 2024 Hyundai Elantra in person. Their knowledgeable sales team is ready to assist with inquiries and guide customers through the selection and purchase process.

Interested buyers can also check the online inventory for more information about the 2024 Hyundai Elantra. To schedule a test drive, visit the dealership at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, PA 18508 or call 570-487-3095.

Media Contact

Ray McGarry, Dickson City Hyundai, 570-885-3356, [email protected], https://www.dicksoncityhyundai.com/

SOURCE Dickson City Hyundai