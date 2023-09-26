Drivers in Peoria, Arizona, Can Get $25 Off on Mercedes-Benz Service A at a Mercedes-Benz Dealership

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers $25 off on Mercedes-Benz Service A in Peoria, Arizona.

PEORIA, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is delighted to announce an exclusive Service A special offer tailored to meet the precise needs of Mercedes-Benz owners in the vibrant community of Peoria, Arizona. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the dealership remains the destination of choice for those seeking unparalleled service, unmatched expertise and unrivaled luxury.

Service A special offer, available exclusively at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, gives Mercedes-Benz owners a $25 discount on maintenance Service A until Oct. 10, 2023. Customers can schedule an appointment on the dealership's official website to utilize this offer. Drivers with Mercedes-Benz 2009 or newer models can get Service A maintenance with this discount, which includes a synthetic motor oil replacement, oil filter replacement, fluid level checks, tire inflation check and correction, brake component inspection and resetting of the maintenance counter.

The dealership has a state-of-the-art service facility equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and equipment, ensuring that every service or repair is performed precisely and efficiently. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has factory-certified and extensively trained technicians to provide a Mercedes-Benz with the highest level of care and attention, maintaining its peak performance and safety standards.

In addition to Service A, the dealership offers a wide range of maintenance services, from routine oil changes and brake inspections to complex engine diagnostics and transmission repairs, all backed by their unwavering commitment to quality. Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead also has an incredible inventory of new Mercedes-Benz models for those looking to get behind the wheel of a new vehicle. Furthermore, the dealership offers flexible financing options to suit various credit levels, making it easier to purchase a luxury vehicle.

Customers can contact the experts at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, Arizona, to take advantage of the exclusive Service A special offer or learn more about buying a new Mercedes-Benz.

Media Contact

MATT MCDERMOTT, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.arrowheadmb.com/

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead