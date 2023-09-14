Drivers in Peoria, Arizona, Can Get $50 Off on Service B Maintenance at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers unbeatable value on Service B maintenance for Mercedes-Benz owners in Peoria, Arizona.

PEORIA, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, the premier destination for luxury automotive service in Peoria, Arizona, provides an exclusive limited-time offer for Mercedes-Benz owners. Until Oct. 10, 2023, customers can enjoy a generous $50 discount on Service B maintenance by scheduling a service on the dealership's website.

Service B Maintenance is essential to ensure that a Mercedes-Benz vehicle continues to deliver the performance, safety and luxury expected by this prestigious brand. Most Mercedes-Benz models manufactured after 2009 need Service B after the first year or 20,000 miles, and then every two years, or 20,000 miles. It includes a comprehensive range of services, such as oil and filter changes, tire pressure inspection and correction, fluid levels check and brake inspection.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has a state-of-the-art service department to ensure a Mercedes-Benz performs at its best. The dealership has a team of extensively trained technicians to perform various services. Moreover, the dealership uses the latest diagnostic equipment and genuine Mercedes-Benz parts to ensure top-notch performance for every model.

In addition to maintenance services and repairs, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has an extensive selection of the latest Mercedes-Benz models. From A-Class and C-Class to E-Class and S-Class, buyers can test drive their favorite Mercedes-Benz by scheduling a test drive on the dealership's website. For those craving versatility, the dealership has an impressive lineup of SUVs, including the GLC and GLE, providing ample space, off-road capability and a commanding presence on the road.

To take advantage of the service offers or learn more about the newly arrived Mercedes-Benz models, individuals can visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead at 9260 W Bell Road in Peoria, Arizona. Customers can also dial 623-806-8766 for further information.

Media Contact

MATT MCDERMOTT, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.arrowheadmb.com/

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead