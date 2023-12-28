Drivers in Peoria, Arizona, Can Get $75 Off on Mercedes-Benz Service A at a Mercedes-Benz Dealership

Mercedes-Benz owners can get a discount of $75 on Mercedes-Benz Service A at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, Arizona.

PEORIA, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, the premier destination for luxury automotive service in Peoria, Arizona, has an exclusive limited-time offer for Mercedes-Benz owners. Effective immediately, customers can take advantage of a special $75 discount on Mercedes-Benz Service A at the renowned dealership. This offer allows Mercedes-Benz owners in the Peoria area to experience the exceptional quality of Mercedes-Benz Service A at an unbeatable value.

Mercedes-Benz Service A is a comprehensive maintenance package designed to ensure peak performance, longevity and safety of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The service includes a thorough inspection of the safety systems, brakes, belts and hoses, tires, fluids, exhaust components, indicator lamps, headlamps and exterior lighting. The dealership also refills diesel exhaust fluid, performs synthetic oil changes and resets the service calculator in this service.

To take advantage of this special offer, Mercedes-Benz owners can schedule a Service A appointment by contacting the service department at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead. The dealership has experienced and highly trained technicians to ensure that all Mercedes-Benz models continue to perform optimally.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is also known for its state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional customer service and unwavering dedication to the satisfaction of Mercedes-Benz owners. The dealership also has an extensive inventory of new Mercedes-Benz models and a range of exotic pre-owned vehicles. Renowned for its commitment to delivering a seamless car-buying experience, the dealership makes it easier than ever for customers to own or lease a vehicle while offering hassle-free options for selling or trading in their current cars.

Furthermore, the dealership has a team of knowledgeable and customer-focused professionals to ensure a smooth and transparent experience for those looking to buy or lease a vehicle. Flexible financing options, competitive lease terms and personalized service are hallmarks of the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead experience.

Individuals who want to elevate their Mercedes-Benz driving experience can visit the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership in Peoria, Arizona.

