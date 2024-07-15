Drivers in Stony Plain, Alberta, Can Save Up to $17,089 by Purchasing a New Vehicle in the Ongoing Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Big Haul Events at Stony Plain Chrysler

At the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership, buyers can enjoy huge savings of up to $17,089 on Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Big Haul sales events.

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stony Plain Chrysler is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Big Haul events, where drivers can save up to $17,089 on a wide selection of vehicles. These exciting sales events at Stony Plain Chrysler is designed to provide incredible savings and unbeatable deals for all customers looking to purchase a new vehicle.

Customers can take advantage of fantastic offers such as No Charge Diesel on 2023/2024 Ram HD trucks valued at $9,450 during this exceptional sales event at Stony Plain Chrysler. This remarkable deal is complemented by up to 20% off MSRP on the 2023 DS Ram 1500 Classic, offering substantial savings for customers wanting a reliable and robust pickup truck.

Additionally, the 2023/2024 DT Ram 1500 models are available with up to 10% off MSRP, ensuring that buyers can find the perfect truck at a price that fits their budget. The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a favorite among SUV enthusiasts, is also part of the sales event at Stony Plain Chrysler, with up to 10% off MSRP.

Families and adventurers will appreciate the savings on the 2024 Dodge Durango, now available with up to 10% off MSRP. For those seeking rugged capability, the 2023 Jeep Gladiator offers up to 10% off MSRP, while the 2024 model offers up to 5% off MSRP. The 2024 Jeep Compass, known for its versatility and style, is included in the event with up to 5% off MSRP.

In addition to these generous discounts, customers can receive up to $4,500 in Bonus Cash on the 2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, adding even more value to their purchase. The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, a top choice for families, comes with up to $4,000 in Bonus Cash, making it an ideal time to invest in this award-winning minivan.

One of the biggest highlights of the Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Big Haul events at Stony Plain Chrysler is the 0% financing on select vehicles, which provides a fantastic opportunity to save money on new vehicle purchases. It is important to note that the 0% financing offer cannot be merged with other discounts. Buyers will also be interested in the impressive No Charge Diesel on 2023/2024 Ram HD trucks, valued at $9,450.

Stony Plain Chrysler invites all drivers to visit their dealership and explore the incredible savings available during these sales events at Stony Plain Chrysler. With various models and unbeatable deals, there has never been a better time to save money on new vehicle purchases.

Customers can explore the numerous promotions at Stony Plain Chrysler by logging onto its website. They can also visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4, or call its staff at 587-760-1500.

About Stony Plain Chrysler

Stony Plain Chrysler is a premier dealership in Stony Plain, Alberta, offering an extensive selection of new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram models and pre-owned vehicles. Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, Stony Plain Chrysler ensures an enjoyable car-buying experience with a knowledgeable sales team and a state-of-the-art service center. With a commitment to community engagement and customer satisfaction, Stony Plain Chrysler is a trusted name for automotive needs in the region.

Media Contact

Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, [email protected], www.stonyplainchrysler.ca

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler