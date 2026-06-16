Drivers Legal Plan Joins the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1)

National Law Firm Becomes Newest Member of Prestigious Trucking Industry Supplier Group Committed to Collaboration, Innovation, and Industry Advancement
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers Legal Plan, a national law firm dedicated to Commercial Drivers License (CDL) ticket defense, today announced it has joined the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), a distinguished coalition of industry suppliers. Joining ACT 1 aligns Drivers Legal Plan with North America's leading transportation brands and deepens its 35-year commitment to supporting the trucking community.
Founded in 1972, ACT 1 is a select group of premier suppliers and stakeholder companies representing billions in collective revenue. By leveraging this immense scale, the organization provides a vital platform for leaders to exchange ideas, build relationships, and drive the entire transportation industry forward. Through its collaborative resources, ACT 1 actively funds major industry initiatives, backs essential image campaigns like Trucking Moves America Forward, and champions premier organizations including the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA).
By joining the alliance, Drivers Legal Plan becomes part of an exclusive group of transportation leaders - including Kenworth, Michelin, Peterbilt, Tenstreet, BMO, PrePass and Volvo - who share a unified vision for a stronger, more successful trucking industry. The membership will enable the firm to participate in high-level industry conversations and expand access to the legal protections that keep professional drivers safely on the road.
"Joining ACT 1 is a tremendous honor and a natural extension of everything we stand for at Drivers Legal Plan. Our mission has always been to protect and support men and women behind the wheel, and becoming part of this distinguished group gives us an even greater platform to do that. We look forward to collaborating with ACT 1 member companies to advance meaningful solutions for drivers across North America."
— Brad Klepper, President, Drivers Legal Plan
"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Drivers Legal Plan as the newest member of ACT 1. Our coalition is dedicated to partnering with organizations that drive real value, safety, and operational resilience for North American motor carriers. Drivers Legal Plan brings a vital, compliance-focused perspective to our table, strengthening our collective efforts to support the workforce that keeps America moving."
— John Dietze, Membership Chair, ACT 1
About Drivers Legal Plan
Drivers Legal Plan® (DLP) is a leading national law firm whose practice is solely focused on Commercial Drivers License ticket defense. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, DLP is dedicated to protecting the livelihoods of professional drivers. We provide experienced legal representation and comprehensive support to help our clients stay on the road. To learn more, visit www.driverslegalplan.com.
About ACT 1
Founded in 1972, the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1) is an elite organization of leading supplier companies dedicated to promoting collaboration, goodwill, and advancement within North American trucking. Through events and partnerships with industry associations, ACT 1 supports the growth and success of motor carriers and their supplier partners. Learn more at www.act1trucking.org.
Media Contact
Laura Stacks, Heylo Communications, 1 256-223-3959, [email protected], Heylo Communications
Brad Klepper, Drivers Legal Plan, 1 405-948-6576, [email protected], www.driverslegalplan.com
SOURCE Drivers Legal Plan
Share this article