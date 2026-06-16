Drivers Legal Plan Joins the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1)

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Drivers Legal Plan as the newest member of ACT 1. Our coalition is dedicated to partnering with organizations that drive real value, safety, and operational resilience for North American motor carriers." John Dietze, Membership Chair, ACT 1 Post this

By joining the alliance, Drivers Legal Plan becomes part of an exclusive group of transportation leaders - including Kenworth, Michelin, Peterbilt, Tenstreet, BMO, PrePass and Volvo - who share a unified vision for a stronger, more successful trucking industry. The membership will enable the firm to participate in high-level industry conversations and expand access to the legal protections that keep professional drivers safely on the road.

"Joining ACT 1 is a tremendous honor and a natural extension of everything we stand for at Drivers Legal Plan. Our mission has always been to protect and support men and women behind the wheel, and becoming part of this distinguished group gives us an even greater platform to do that. We look forward to collaborating with ACT 1 member companies to advance meaningful solutions for drivers across North America."

— Brad Klepper, President, Drivers Legal Plan

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Drivers Legal Plan as the newest member of ACT 1. Our coalition is dedicated to partnering with organizations that drive real value, safety, and operational resilience for North American motor carriers. Drivers Legal Plan brings a vital, compliance-focused perspective to our table, strengthening our collective efforts to support the workforce that keeps America moving."

— John Dietze, Membership Chair, ACT 1

About Drivers Legal Plan

Drivers Legal Plan® (DLP) is a leading national law firm whose practice is solely focused on Commercial Drivers License ticket defense. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, DLP is dedicated to protecting the livelihoods of professional drivers. We provide experienced legal representation and comprehensive support to help our clients stay on the road. To learn more, visit www.driverslegalplan.com.

About ACT 1

Founded in 1972, the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1) is an elite organization of leading supplier companies dedicated to promoting collaboration, goodwill, and advancement within North American trucking. Through events and partnerships with industry associations, ACT 1 supports the growth and success of motor carriers and their supplier partners. Learn more at www.act1trucking.org.

Media Contact

Laura Stacks, Heylo Communications, 1 256-223-3959, [email protected], Heylo Communications

Brad Klepper, Drivers Legal Plan, 1 405-948-6576, [email protected], www.driverslegalplan.com

SOURCE Drivers Legal Plan