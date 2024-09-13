Drivers Near Stony Plain, Alberta, Can Test Drive and Buy the Latest 2025 Ram 1500 Truck at Stony Plain Chrysler

With over 100 safety features and the most advanced towing technology ever in a Ram 1500, the 2025 model is built for confidence on any journey. Post this

Safety remains at the forefront of the 2025 Ram, offering over 100 standard and available safety features, including state-of-the-art towing technology. With the most available towing technology features ever offered on a Ram 1500, drivers can confidently tow, knowing they have the tools to secure their load. Paired with an advanced set of sensors for easier parking and hands-free active driving assistance, this truck is designed to make every journey safe and stress-free.

Drivers and passengers will enjoy cutting-edge technology and premium comfort inside the cabin. The standard 14.5‑inch Uconnect® touchscreen provides easy access to entertainment, navigation and customizable comfort settings. The split-screen casting feature allows multiple smartphone apps to be displayed simultaneously, ensuring endless entertainment on the go. With five distinct drive modes, including Normal, Tow, Snow, Sport and Off-Road, drivers can quickly adapt to any road condition.

Customers can explore Stony Plain Chrysler's latest vehicle inventory and numerous promotions by logging onto its website.

