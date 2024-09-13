Drivers Near Stony Plain, Alberta, Can Test Drive and Buy the Latest 2025 Ram 1500 Truck at Stony Plain Chrysler

Customers near Stony Plain can explore and test drive the new 2025 Ram 1500 available at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership.
STONY PLAIN, AB, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stony Plain Chrysler is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Ram 1500 truck, which is now available for test drives and purchase. Known for its blend of power, advanced technology and superior comfort, the 2025 Ram 1500 is ready to redefine the driving experience for truck enthusiasts.
The 2025 Ram 1500 truck at Stony Plain Chrysler brings a new level of performance to the table by introducing two new 3.0L Hurricane I6 engines. These powerful engines promise enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising the brute strength that the Ram 1500 is famous for. Whether tackling challenging terrain or hauling heavy loads, drivers can trust that the 2025 Ram 1500 is built to handle everything.
Safety remains at the forefront of the 2025 Ram, offering over 100 standard and available safety features, including state-of-the-art towing technology. With the most available towing technology features ever offered on a Ram 1500, drivers can confidently tow, knowing they have the tools to secure their load. Paired with an advanced set of sensors for easier parking and hands-free active driving assistance, this truck is designed to make every journey safe and stress-free.
Drivers and passengers will enjoy cutting-edge technology and premium comfort inside the cabin. The standard 14.5‑inch Uconnect® touchscreen provides easy access to entertainment, navigation and customizable comfort settings. The split-screen casting feature allows multiple smartphone apps to be displayed simultaneously, ensuring endless entertainment on the go. With five distinct drive modes, including Normal, Tow, Snow, Sport and Off-Road, drivers can quickly adapt to any road condition.
Customers can explore Stony Plain Chrysler's latest vehicle inventory and numerous promotions by logging onto its website. They can also visit the dealership at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4, or call its staff at 587-760-1500.
About Stony Plain Chrysler
Stony Plain Chrysler is a premier automotive dealership in Stony Plain, Alberta, dedicated to providing exceptional service and a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. The dealership specializes in Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram models and offers a comprehensive range of automotive services, including expert financing, certified vehicle maintenance, and genuine parts and accessories. Committed to customer satisfaction, Stony Plain Chrysler ensures a smooth and enjoyable vehicle buying experience for drivers in Stony Plain and the surrounding communities.
Media Contact
Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, [email protected], www.stonyplainchrysler.ca
SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler
Share this article