Drivers Using Empower Have Provided 4 Million Rides and Earned $65 Million

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington, D.C.-based Empower today announced that drivers using its software and services have provided over 4 million rides to nearly 200,000 riders and earned over $65 million. Drivers using Empower's software and services are now providing approximately 5% of all rides in the D.C. area – the 6th largest rideshare market in the nation.
Empower is disrupting companies like Uber and Lyft with an innovative model: drivers set their own rates, keep 100% of the fare and pay the company a subscription fee. With Empower, drivers are neither employees nor contractors; they're customers. Under this model, many drivers are making thousands of dollars more per month than they did with Uber or Lyft, which take about 40% of drivers' fares on average. In addition to making more money, drivers using Empower are truly their own boss and are provided with the software and support services they need to build and run their own businesses.
Riders who book rides through Empower benefit as well. Because drivers get 100% of the fare, on average, they charge riders 15-20% less than Uber and Lyft. Riders can also request a same-gender or favorite driver, which many riders have said provides them with a greater sense of safety.
"At Empower, we are passionate about empowering drivers to run their own businesses. Thousands of drivers who are using Empower are able to provide for themselves and their families in a way that they never could before," said Joshua Sear, Empower founder and CEO.
Empower's operations are currently focused in Washington, D.C., with additional markets in Winston-Salem, NC and New York City. For more information, visit driveempower.com.
