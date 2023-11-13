Drivers Using Empower Have Provided 4 Million Rides and Earned $65 Million

"At Empower, we are passionate about empowering drivers to run their own businesses. Thousands of drivers who are using Empower are able to provide for themselves and their families in a way that they never could before," said Joshua Sear, Empower Founder and CEO. Post this

Riders who book rides through Empower benefit as well. Because drivers get 100% of the fare, on average, they charge riders 15-20% less than Uber and Lyft. Riders can also request a same-gender or favorite driver, which many riders have said provides them with a greater sense of safety.

"At Empower, we are passionate about empowering drivers to run their own businesses. Thousands of drivers who are using Empower are able to provide for themselves and their families in a way that they never could before," said Joshua Sear, Empower founder and CEO.

Empower's operations are currently focused in Washington, D.C., with additional markets in Winston-Salem, NC and New York City. For more information, visit driveempower.com.

