Drivestream Fuses Fleet GPS with Workforce Solutions, Delivered at No Cost

Drivestream, the no-cost, mobile-first fleet tracking and time clock solution, has a new look, making it easier to stay on top of day-to-day field operations and team member hours. This is a truly Free solution, eliminating hardware, installation downtime and subscription costs. Post this

Fleet management has historically been cost-prohibitive for small and growing businesses while also only solving part of a company's pain points by considering the fleet but not the workforce. Drivestream fuses Fleet GPS technology with a workforce time clock solution. This right-sized technology provides the essential information needed to save time, improve operational margins and support better customer relationships.

"Using this telematics system has revolutionized how we manage our fleet," remarked Roger Mucino, Owner of Mucino Imported Foods. "The driver tracking capability allows me to oversee our vehicles in real-time, greatly enhancing our response efficiency and customer support."

Features of Drivestream

Through a user-friendly mobile app on drivers' existing devices, Drivestream provides fleet managers with immediate insights into their complete operations. Notable features include:

Real-time tracking of vehicle and driver locations

Automated timesheets allowing drivers to clock in and out at the beginning and end of their shifts

Comprehensive trip histories and reports for route assessment and cost management

Geofencing with location-based notifications

Overtime monitoring with automated alerts

A privacy-conscious design that only activates tracking during specified work hours

Fleet managers access all data through a centralized web portal at fleet.drivestreamgps.com, while drivers interact with the lightweight mobile app available on both iOS and Android.

"As a small business owner, I was looking for a simple, cost-effective solution to manage my drivers and their hours," said Randy Cielen, Owner of Cielen Plumbing. "This smartphone-based telematics system fits the bill perfectly. The timesheets have significantly streamlined our payroll process."

Availability

Drivestream's No Cost Plan is now available to everyone. Businesses can sign up at catraktech.com/subscribe. The driver app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Catrak Technologies

Catrak Technologies develops and markets GPS and transportation solutions that improve the safety and security of fleets and equipment components. With over 30 years of leadership experience in transportation operations, finance and technology, the company provides custom GPS and IoT products for vehicles and mobile workforces. The company started with component theft prevention and fleet safety solutions. Today, the company specializes in GPS-related tracking solutions for technology providers and fleets of all sizes under the brands of Catrak and Drivestream. Learn more by visiting catraktech.com/drivestream.

Media Contact

Melanie Widmann, Catrak Technologies, 1 (833)705-0011, [email protected], https://catraktech.com/drivestream

SOURCE Catrak Technologies