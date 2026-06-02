Drivestream Fuses Fleet GPS with Workforce Solutions, Delivered at No Cost

Drivestream, the no-cost, mobile-first fleet tracking and time clock solution, has a new look, making it easier to stay on top of day-to-day field operations and team member hours. This is a truly zero-cost solution, eliminating hardware, installation downtime and subscription costs.
SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catrak Technologies relaunches Drivestream, its no-cost, mobile-first fleet and field service solution. This zero-cost solution makes it easier to get a bird's-eye view of a company's day-to-day field operations. It also continues to eliminate key pain points in field operations that are often overlooked by conventional fleet GPS and telematics solutions. This app-based, mobile-first platform completely eliminates hardware costs, installation downtime, and subscription fees, making it truly a free GPS and time clock solution. What also sets this solution apart from traditional fleet tracking and telematics solutions is its time clock with alerts, which improve employee time management.
Going Beyond Telematics to Solve Many Pain Points
Fleet management has historically been cost-prohibitive for small and growing businesses while also only solving part of a company's pain points by considering the fleet but not the workforce. Drivestream fuses Fleet GPS technology with a workforce time clock solution. This right-sized technology provides the essential information needed to save time, improve operational margins and support better customer relationships.
"Using this telematics system has revolutionized how we manage our fleet," remarked Roger Mucino, Owner of Mucino Imported Foods. "The driver tracking capability allows me to oversee our vehicles in real-time, greatly enhancing our response efficiency and customer support."
Features of Drivestream
Through a user-friendly mobile app on drivers' existing devices, Drivestream provides fleet managers with immediate insights into their complete operations. Notable features include:
- Real-time tracking of vehicle and driver locations
- Automated timesheets allowing drivers to clock in and out at the beginning and end of their shifts
- Comprehensive trip histories and reports for route assessment and cost management
- Geofencing with location-based notifications
- Overtime monitoring with automated alerts
- A privacy-conscious design that only activates tracking during specified work hours
Fleet managers access all data through a centralized web portal at fleet.drivestreamgps.com, while drivers interact with the lightweight mobile app available on both iOS and Android.
"As a small business owner, I was looking for a simple, cost-effective solution to manage my drivers and their hours," said Randy Cielen, Owner of Cielen Plumbing. "This smartphone-based telematics system fits the bill perfectly. The timesheets have significantly streamlined our payroll process."
Availability
Drivestream's No Cost Plan is now available to everyone. Businesses can sign up at catraktech.com/subscribe. The driver app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
About Catrak Technologies
Catrak Technologies develops and markets GPS and transportation solutions that improve the safety and security of fleets and equipment components. With over 30 years of leadership experience in transportation operations, finance and technology, the company provides custom GPS and IoT products for vehicles and mobile workforces. The company started with component theft prevention and fleet safety solutions. Today, the company specializes in GPS-related tracking solutions for technology providers and fleets of all sizes under the brands of Catrak and Drivestream. Learn more by visiting catraktech.com/drivestream.
Media Contact
Melanie Widmann, Catrak Technologies, 1 (833)705-0011, [email protected], https://catraktech.com/drivestream
SOURCE Catrak Technologies
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