Drivestream Introduces Its Free Fleet GPS Tracking Solution

Key Features and Benefits of Drivestream's Free Plan include:

100% savings over traditional fleet GPS because it's Free!

Real-time fleet tracking with geofencing and trip history

Time clock to track mobile workforce hours, breaks and overtime

Ensures workforce privacy; tracking is only active during work hours or shifts

No additional tracking device and no additional SIM card

No device also means no shipping costs or device installation

Leverages existing mobile phones with low data usage

Instant account activation — begin monitoring and optimizing your fleet operations right away

"We are excited to introduce this free fleet GPS solution, which fills a significant gap in the market. Our goal is to provide an affordable, clean and simple-to-use platform," said Mark Richardi, CEO of Catrak Technologies. "This changes the game for how SMB field service, sales, delivery and logistics teams keep track of their day-to-day operations. It's more than just GPS; it's a pathway to efficiency and better customer service."

To get started with Drivestream's free GPS plan, please visit catraktech.com/drivestream.

About Catrak Technologies

Catrak Technologies develops and markets GPS and transportation solutions that improve the safety and security of fleets and equipment components. With over 30 years of leadership experience in transportation operations, finance and technology, the company provides custom GPS and IoT products for vehicles and mobile workforces. The company started with component theft prevention and fleet safety solutions. Today, the company specializes in GPS-related tracking solutions for technology providers and fleets of all sizes under the brands of Catrak and Drivestream. Learn more by visiting catraktech.com.

Media Contact

Melanie Widmann, Catrak Technologies, 1 8337050011, [email protected], https://catraktech.com/

SOURCE Catrak Technologies