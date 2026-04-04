DriveSure Releases 2026 Dealership Service Retention Report

DriveSure's 2026 Dealership Service Retention Report, based on a survey of 1,200+ vehicle owners, uncovers what's really driving customers away from — or back to — dealership service departments, with surprising shifts in price sensitivity, communication preferences, and in-demand amenities. Download the report to discover how today's evolving customer expectations could be impacting your dealership's revenue and long-term sales.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DriveSure, a provider of customer retention solutions for new car dealerships, has released its 2026 Dealership Service Retention Report, a new study examining what drives customers to return to dealership service departments and what causes them to leave.
Based on a 2025 survey of 1,277 vehicle owners across the United States, the report reveals that while the core drivers of service retention remain consistent — quality of work, price, and customer experience — the expectations surrounding those factors continue to evolve.
Among the most notable findings:
- Price has become more influential in service decisions compared to previous years' reports(2020 and 2023)
- Road hazard tire protection is now the most valued service amenity among customers
- Text messaging continues to rise as a preferred communication channel
- Mobile service and video inspections represent major opportunities, but awareness of these offerings remains low
- Tire sales and routine maintenance services continue to present significant revenue opportunities, yet many customers still turn elsewhere
"Service retention has always been critical to dealership success, but today's customers are evaluating their options differently than they were just a few years ago," said Bill Springer, President of DriveSure. "This research reinforces that while the fundamentals haven't changed, dealerships must adapt to rising price sensitivity, changing communication preferences, and growing expectations for value."
The report also reinforces the long-term impact of service retention on dealership performance. Nearly half of service customers indicate they plan to purchase their next vehicle from the dealership where they currently service their vehicle, underscoring the connection between fixed operations and future vehicle sales.
For details on these findings and more, download the report at: www.drivesure.com/retentionreport
About DriveSure
DriveSure helps new-car dealerships become the only place their customers depend on for maintenance, tires, and repairs. Comprehensive solutions, including DriveSure Renewable Benefits, DriveSure Prepaid Maintenance, and DriveSure Maintenance Marketing System, help dealerships stand out from the crowd, drive revenue, and create lasting relationships with their customers.
Media Contact
Bill Springer, DriveSure by Krex, Inc., 1 847-753-9955, [email protected], www.drivesure.com
SOURCE DriveSure by Krex, Inc.
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