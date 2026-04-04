DriveSure Releases 2026 Dealership Service Retention Report

DriveSure's 2026 Dealership Service Retention Report, based on a survey of 1,200+ vehicle owners, uncovers what's really driving customers away from — or back to — dealership service departments, with surprising shifts in price sensitivity, communication preferences, and in-demand amenities. Download the report to discover how today's evolving customer expectations could be impacting your dealership's revenue and long-term sales.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DriveSure, a provider of customer retention solutions for new car dealerships, has released its 2026 Dealership Service Retention Report, a new study examining what drives customers to return to dealership service departments and what causes them to leave.

Based on a 2025 survey of 1,277 vehicle owners across the United States, the report reveals that while the core drivers of service retention remain consistent — quality of work, price, and customer experience — the expectations surrounding those factors continue to evolve.