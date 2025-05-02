Driving Acceleration in Oncology Drug Development and Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why shortening drug development timelines can positively impact the expected net present value (eNPV) and a return on investment (ROI). Attendees will gain insight into why combining CDMO, clinical trial supplies and CRO solutions through a single partnership can significantly expedite drug development. The featured speakers will discuss the role of collaborative partnerships in fostering innovation and overcoming development hurdles. The speakers will also share actionable strategies for effectively leveraging an integrated clinical development model to maximize value across all phases of drug development.

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar that will provide profound insights into leveraging deep therapeutic expertise in oncology, alongside a clinical development paradigm that prioritizes speed, agility and strategic collaboration, to accelerate the drug development process.

This webinar will illuminate the pathway to expediting the unique drug development journey by integrating contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), clinical trial supplies and contract research organization (CRO) solutions through a singular partnership. A key highlight will be the presentation of groundbreaking research from the Tufts University Center for the Study of Drug Development.

This research scrutinized oncology development by modality and clinical phase in the context of a model of net financial gain to estimate the increase in expected net present value (eNPV) and a return on investment (ROI) achievable through the acceleration of drug development timelines via integrated CDMO, clinical trial supplies and CRO services.

There will be a panel discussion that will provide actionable insights into an integrated approach, demonstrating how this strategy can amplify value across all phases of development. The expert speakers will share their perspectives on current opportunities within oncology research and drug development. They will discuss how to harness the synergies between drug development, manufacturing and clinical trial strategy and execution to propel these programs.

This webinar will empower attendees to consider the potential of an accelerated clinical development approach. Do not miss this opportunity to achieve expedited market entry for oncology therapies.

Register for this webinar today to gain invaluable insights into accelerating oncology drug development through integrated CDMO, clinical trial supplies and CRO partnerships.

Join experts from PPD, the clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dr. Dirk Reitsma, MD, SVP, Medical Science & Strategy; Hajir Mokhtari, Senior Director, Partnership Excellence; Jai Balkissoon, VP, Medical Science and Strategy; Elena Whitley, MS, PhD, DABT, Senior Nonclinical Strategy Director, Strategic Development Consulting; John Van Hoy, Executive Director, Data Science and Advanced Analytics; and Joseph A. DiMasi, PhD, Director of Economic Analysis and Research Associate Professor, Tufts University, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Driving Acceleration in Oncology Drug Development and Clinical Trials.

