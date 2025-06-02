Driving Agility in Drug Discovery: Integrating Predicted and Empirical Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

It also examines how a centralized experimental data repository can be effectively connected with proprietary computational systems to support seamless data integration. Post this

The technical content covers four primary methodological approaches:

Centralized data architecture with enhanced security protocols

Standardized integration methods for computational predictions and laboratory measurements

Controlled data exchange procedures between internal teams and external collaborators

Workflow automation techniques that preserve data integrity during multi-phase research cycles

These data management strategies have led to measurable gains in research efficiency over traditional approaches. The webinar outlines practical steps and implementation details for organizations looking to adopt similar data integration methods.

Experimental case studies will illustrate how these techniques are applied throughout the drug discovery process — especially during the critical transition between computational hypothesis generation and experimental validation protocols.

Register for this webinar to explore practical data management strategies for handling complex data sets across diverse research environments. Learn how to effectively align computational and experimental approaches as complementary investigative pathways in drug discovery.

Join experts from Congruence, Lee Fader, PhD, VP of Chemistry; Jeremy Dupaul-Chicoine, PhD, Associate Director of Biology; and Maximilian Ebert, PhD, Executive Director, Computational Chemistry, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Driving Agility in Drug Discovery: Integrating Predicted and Empirical Data.

