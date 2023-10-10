Driving Growth: Propark Mobility Names New President, Stephen Duffy

Propark Mobility announced today that Stephen Duffy has been appointed president of the company.

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that Stephen Duffy has been appointed president of the company.

"Stephen has been a driving force for Propark's growth and success in recent years," said Propark Mobility CEO David Schmid. "His impact has been felt across the country as we have successfully entered new markets and rapidly expanded our existing portfolios. Stephen's tireless planning and strategic vision have directly supported Propark's ongoing advancement as an innovative leader in the parking industry."

In 2019, Stephen joined Propark as the company's Chief Strategy Officer to renew the design and implementation of national growth strategies for the company. Throughout his tenure, Stephen has helped to chart the overall strategic vision for the organization, successfully navigating the company through a period of unprecedented expansion. As a veteran of the parking industry, Stephen has vast experience in successfully steering national sales efforts, developing and implementing scalable growth strategies, and launching programs to execute the company's vision.

"I am deeply honored to step into this role as president of Propark," said Duffy. "Alongside our incredible nationwide team, I am committed to building upon Propark's exciting momentum and continuing the company's legacy of excellence and innovation. Through a commitment to old-school service and fueled by a forward-thinking approach, we will continue to honor our commitments to our people and our clients and pave a path to an even brighter future."

In his new role, Stephen will further strengthen Propark's position as a national leader in parking management and technology-driven mobility solutions. His efforts will ensure Propark's thriving team of parking and mobility experts implements the company's strategic business objectives to deliver client-centered service nationwide.

About Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility is a national, innovation-driven parking management company that provides full-service parking and mobility services for over 700 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations in over 100 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com.

