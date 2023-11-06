Driving Growth with a People-Centric Vision: AddShoppers Welcomes Heather Cheney

"I see outstanding individuals collaborating, innovating, and supporting one another at every turn. I'm thrilled to join this dynamic environment"-Heather Cheney, Chief People Officer, AddShoppers. Post this

Heather Cheney steps into her role at AddShoppers with a strong history of transformative leadership, derived from her extensive experience in her previous role. As the former EVP and Head of Talent, Heather was instrumental in shaping people strategies for well-known brands, leading a diverse team, and overseeing a substantial employee portfolio. Her expertise in team dynamics and insights into scaling and growing brands in the marketing and eCommerce sector perfectly align with AddShoppers' vision. Moreover, her knack for addressing organizational challenges with strategic solutions positions her well to guide our growth, particularly as we strategically expand our teams to meet evolving business needs.

Upon her appointment, Heather remarked, "I've always been drawn to companies that genuinely value culture, and AddShoppers truly excels in this aspect. I see outstanding individuals collaborating, innovating, and supporting one another at every turn. I'm thrilled to join this dynamic environment. While the current culture is already commendable, I'm excited to enhance it as we embark on the next phase of growth, ensuring we preserve what makes our culture so special."

At the heart of AddShoppers are its fundamental core values: Be Curious, Be Helpful, Be Data-driven, Be Positive, and above all, Be a Great Human. Heather's role will be pivotal in ensuring that these values are deeply ingrained in every aspect of the company, further enriching the already vibrant culture that the AddShoppers team takes pride in. Her background also uniquely positions her to comprehend the distinct challenges and opportunities in the industry, allowing her to tailor the company's People + Culture approach to not only meet but exceed the needs of the organization and its employees.

AddShoppers, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, specializes in connecting eCommerce brands and shoppers through innovative products like SafeOpt and Minty.com. The company has always placed a premium on building strong relationships not just with brands, but also internally among its teams. The addition of Heather as Chief People Officer further amplifies their commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that inspires employees to excel, be empowered, and drive business growth.

