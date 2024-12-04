Driving Impact: Change Management Strategies for Clinical Study Design Technology Adoption in Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will learn practical steps to overcome common resistance and drive real impact across clinical teams. Post this

The journey to successful adoption begins by answering a fundamental question: Why is the organization embracing clinical study design technology? Establishing a clear purpose — whether to streamline trial design, improve data accuracy, reduce patient burden or gain insights from emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) — anchors the change in a vision that resonates with teams. This foundational clarity fosters alignment across departments, making it easier to secure buy-in and build momentum for a successful rollout.

Equally important is identifying who stands to benefit and ensuring each group recognizes the value of their engagement. This process includes everyone from clinical trial designers and project managers to IT and operational stakeholders. By considering each team's unique needs and roles, change management can facilitate a return on engagement, ensuring that end-users see the practical value of the technology in their day-to-day workflows while decision-makers gain insights into the overall return on investment.

The expert speakers will also explore the transition from current workflows to more efficient, data-driven processes, highlighting common challenges and areas for improvement. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to manage this transformation, ensuring that the adoption of clinical study design technology leads to more streamlined operations, better trial outcomes and enhanced collaboration across teams.

Register for this webinar to discover how to turn resistance into enthusiasm, foster alignment across organizations and unlock the full potential of clinical study design technology in clinical development.

Join experts from Faro Health, Todd Georgieff, Digital Protocol Consultant; and Chibby Ebhogiaye, Senior Director of Business Consulting, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 3pm EST (12pm PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Driving Impact: Change Management Strategies for Clinical Study Design Technology Adoption in Clinical Development.

