Driving in the Digital Age: Aceable Research Shows How Americans Are Navigating the Roads in the Era of Advanced Vehicle Safety Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the digital-first driver's education platform, has released its latest research report, Driving in the Digital Age, to better understand how Americans feel about driving with the increase of safety technologies built into their vehicles. The comprehensive study delves into the intersection of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and their impact on safe driving in an era of increasing reliance on vehicle safety technology. The study also sheds light on the evolving landscape of driver education and the need for courses that address modern-day driving technology and the growing driving anxiety.

In today's fast-paced world, with more vehicles equipped with ADAS, Aceable recognizes the importance of addressing concerns around modern driving tech replacing fundamental driving skills. The reality, as revealed by this groundbreaking report, is that basic driving education and skills cannot and will not be substituted by new technology. Nearly all (98 percent) of drivers feel that safety features should supplement and support safe driving techniques, not replace them altogether.

"At Aceable, our cutting-edge courses are designed to teach students how to make the most of the latest driving technologies for a safer, more confident driving experience," stated Blake Garrett, CEO and founder of Aceable. "The majority of respondents from our survey feel safer when using these advanced features. However, it's critical that these technologies complement, not replace, sound driving skills. An over-reliance on these tools can lead to serious mistakes, a point we stress throughout our curriculum."

Additional Aceable findings include:

Our Cars Are Getting Safer - and Technology Can Help

Despite increasing driving anxiety across the US, there have been remarkable improvements in vehicle safety in recent years, and the data shows they are helping drivers feel more at ease behind the wheel. 72% of respondents stated they felt safer when driving with additional safety features, highlighting the positive impacts of safety technologies for day-to-day driving. Drivers have also shared:

The top three most common safety features used are: cruise control (66%), parking assistance (52%), and lane departure (30%). Of those who use these safety features, the majority report these new technologies make driving easier

44% of those who have previous experience driving without safety features report that they get into fewer accidents driving with safety features, and 72% feel safer driving now than they did without additional safety features

9 out of 10 drivers rate their driving skills with safety features as a 9/10 on average.

But There Are Downsides to an Overreliance on Safety Features

While safety technologies can help, drivers should not rely solely on safety features as they can lead to divided attention and skill decline. Gen Z drivers, in particular, were found to rely heavily on automated features, posing new challenges for road safety.

Gen Z respondents were 79% more likely than average to say that they have stopped performing at least one manual safety check because of their car's added safety features

51% of drivers say that driving a car other than their own makes them anxious, and of those, 84% say this is due to unfamiliarity with other cars' controls

Drivers Education Remains as Crucial as Ever

Drivers ed remains integral to ensure every licensed driver is prepared and equipped to drive safely, no matter the model and features of the car they're operating. 98% of drivers surveyed still believe safety features and adaptive technologies should complement, not replace, the fundamental driving skills that create safe and confident drivers.

93% of those who took driver's ed would recommend it to others even if it wasn't required

93% of respondents who took driver's ed also continue to use the skills they learned, regardless of the car they're driving

98% of drivers who have experienced a malfunction say that they were able to avoid an accident by relying on their foundational driving skills

Methodology

Aceable's Driving in the Digital Age is a nationwide study that was conducted in August 2023. Findings are based on a survey of more than 600 respondents aged over 18 with an active driver's license. For more information and to read the full report, visit here.

About Aceable

Aceable is a digital education platform built by experts in learning science that provides online drivers education for teens and adults. For more than a decade, Aceable has helped over 2 million students become confident, safe drivers through self-paced, interactive drivers ed and defensive driving courses. Aceable is available in select states like Texas, California, Florida, and more. For more information, visit http://www.aceable.com

