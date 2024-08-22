Driving Innovation for US Banks: Go-Live Faster and Kinetech Announce Partnership

Go-Live Faster and Kinetech announce partnership combining Go-Live Faster's expertise in accelerated implementation and advisory services with Kinetech's composable banking solutions (FinTech Cloud©). Together, the partnership promises accelerated and predictable technology implementations / product releases for US banks.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Go-Live Faster and Kinetech are excited to announce a partnership that combines Go-Live Faster's expertise in accelerated implementation and advisory services with Kinetech's composable banking solutions - the Kinetech FinTech Cloud©. This partnership combines GLF's comprehensive ideation to adoption™ lifecycle management with Kinetech's cutting-edge FinTech Cloud© technology.

With over 3 million hours of commercial banking application transformation experience, the Go-Live Faster approach combines Proprietary Accelerators, Actionable Insights, and Expert Knowledge to deliver hands on bank transformations. Exclusively serving 25+ financial institutions in North America, the GLF team of experts understands the banking business at a granular level, enabling tailored process engineering.

Kinetech is a leader in delivering composable digital solutions using the Mendix Low-code platform. Our expertise in digital transformation and composable application development enables banks to rapidly develop and deploy scalable applications that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. Kinetech's composable solutions are designed to fit the specific needs of the adopting organization, integrate seamlessly with existing systems, and provide a flexible approach to digital innovation.

Together, Go-Live Faster and Kinetech offer an end-to-end solution that combines the power of composable solutions with deep financial industry knowledge."We are thrilled to partner with Kinetech to bring innovative low-code solutions to the financial industry," said Mukesh Mulchandani, CEO & Co-founder of Go-Live Faster. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering superior value to our clients through expertise and technological advancements."

"This partnership with Go Live Faster combines our technology with their banking expertise. These services allows our clients to achieve their digital goals with unprecedented speed and shortened time to value. Together, we navigate the complexities of the financial landscape by cutting costs through automation and driving revenue with improved digital services." Michael Guido, CEO - Kinetech

About Go-Live Faster

Go-Live Faster is a global fintech solutions firm that helps banks accelerate their product releases by making technology implementations predictable. Go-Live Faster solutions span the "Ideation to Adoption" lifecycle delivering innovative, tailored client experiences promptly and cost-effectively. Working with Go-Live Faster enables banks and credit unions to create a sustainable competitive advantage with faster time to market by drastically reducing implementation time. For more information, visit http://www.golivefaster.com.

About Kinetech

Kinetech is the leading developer of Low-Code, cloud-native, digital experience, automation, and core systems software applications for the financial sector. With over 10 years of Mendix implementation experience, the highest concentration of advanced Mendix developers in the United States, and the strongest track record of customer success, you can confidently partner with us on your most important modernization initiatives. Our composable service offerings are configured and integrated with other web services (APIs), platforms, and enterprise applications. Browse our offerings on the AWS marketplace. Or learn more at: kinetechcloud.com/banking

