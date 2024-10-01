Driving Innovation: weBoost Teams Up with Toyota and Lexus to Redefine Vehicle Connectivity

"We are excited to join forces with Toyota and Lexus," said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. "By integrating our weBoost vehicle overland products into Toyota's vehicle accessory lineup, we're empowering drivers to extend their wireless connectivity wherever their journeys take them." Post this

The weBoost Drive Reach and weBoost Drive Reach Overland signal boosters, boasting a 50 dB amplification - the FCC's maximum allowable gain for vehicle cell boosters - ensure reliable connectivity in challenging urban areas or remote locations across North America. Tailored for both passenger and rugged off-road vehicles, these models perfectly complement Toyota's diverse line-up of vehicles.

"Our weBoost vehicle boosters provide a solution to common connectivity issues faced by drivers and can enhance signal strength by up to 32 times, allowing drivers to reach towers from greater distances and bridge coverage gaps," said Wilson Electronics' Chief Product Officer, Jeff Gudewicz. "This translates to extended, more reliable connectivity, access to applications and streaming entertainment, as well as heightened safety, enhancing the overall driving experience."

Inclusion in Toyota's and Lexus's Accessory portfolio underscores the shared commitment to quality and innovation between the two companies. With over 30 years of experience in the industry and more than 250 U.S. patents awarded, Wilson Electronics has established itself as a trusted name in global wireless connectivity technology. Engineered and assembled in the United States, consumers can be assured their voice and data is safe, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

"We recognize the increasing importance of wireless connectivity, especially for drivers who need access to applications while venturing off the beaten path," said Lancaster. "With Toyota's extensive dealership network and brand credibility, we are excited to make our products more accessible to consumers across the country. Being part of Toyota's accessory program not only expands our reach but also reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable connectivity solutions for all drivers, setting a new standard for the connectivity industry as a whole."

"As part of the collaboration, Wilson Electronics' weBoost Drive Reach and Drive Reach Overland are now available for purchase at Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide as well as online at Toyota.com and Lexus.com, offering customers the convenience of integrating connectivity solutions into their vehicle purchases," said Lancaster.

For more information about Wilson Electronics' Toyota Approved Accessory Portfolio products, please visit Toyota.com/accessories.

About Wilson Electronics: Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is a global market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 260 issued or pending patents. With products designed for consumer homes and vehicles, small businesses, and enterprise-level organizations, Wilson Electronics continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor amplification technology. For businesses, this means global delivery and swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to strong wireless signal anywhere they live, work, and play.

Dedicated to connecting everyone, everywhere to 5G, Wilson designs, assembles and supports all of its products in the U.S. All solutions are FCC-certified to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at home, work, and on the road.

