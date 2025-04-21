Drone Show Over Nashville Delivers UFO Spectacle--and a Tax Season Reminder

Tax season can feel overwhelming—especially for those who are already in debt or facing IRS pressure. This event was our way of saying: it's not too late, and you don't have to do it alone. Post this

The high-tech performance was part of TRA's public awareness campaign ahead of the April 15 federal tax deadline. Designed to catch attention and encourage action, the drone show delivered a lighthearted yet timely reminder: individuals behind on taxes or unsure about how to proceed still have options.

"We knew we had to do something bold to break through the noise," said Jeff Nickel, Managing Partner of Tax Relief Advocates. "Tax season can feel overwhelming—especially for those who are already in debt or facing IRS pressure. This event was our way of saying: it's not too late, and you don't have to do it alone."

The show included a series of tongue-in-cheek displays such as, "We come from a galaxy far, far away;" "Hi Nashville, sorry we got lost in Jersey;" and "Dolly, time to come back home."

TRA, a national firm specializing in resolving tax issues, says its goal is to help individuals navigate audits, wage garnishments, and back taxes with professional support. The company has assisted thousands of Americans in negotiating with the IRS and reaching financial settlements.

For those still unfiled or unsure of their status, TRA encourages contacting a tax professional before the deadline passes.

Those who have back tax debt or need help with their taxes can call 800-511-2153 or visit www.tra.com.

Media Contact

Julia Rose, Tax Relief Advocates, 1 7142356678, [email protected], https://tra.com/

SOURCE Tax Relief Advocates