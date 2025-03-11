Drones for Power-Washing and Graffiti Removal - The New Frontier

With the Endure's defining hallmarks: safety, versatility and performance, the most challenging jobs can be done SAFER, FASTER & CHEAPER, by appreciable margins.

HARTFORD, Conn., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working risker jobs, especially at height, is one of the most common causes of workplace-related injuries and fatalities. For decades, industries such as power-washing have struggled with mitigating dreadful occupational hazards, primarily falls, which can occur when climbing ladders or using aerial lifts and scaffolding to access elevated workspaces. Window washing and graffiti removal at tricky heights are common examples.

Despite safety being paramount globally, imminent danger lurks and can cause harm to workers and billions of dollars in damages to businesses, potentially ruining them completely.

Today, Aquiline Drones (AD), a CT-based drone manufacturer, has combined the fast-paced drone industry with the demand for external property care services, offering business startups and existing property maintenance companies alike, the power of drone technology to fulfill various exterior cleaning and improvement services safely, quickly, and cost-effectively.

Undeniably, drone power washing is a safer way of cleaning exterior services by the precisely directed spraying of water and cleaning solutions onto those surfaces from above, including targeting hard-to-reach areas.

With drones increasing in popularity and a burgeoning marketplace, they are being challenged to be more versatile, well beyond their proven efficacy. Drones are being pushed to multitask within and across multiple industries insomuch that versatility has become their key value proposition!

Akin to legacies like John Deere, Bobcat, Letherman and others, renowned for their versatility – the Spartacus Endure drone by Aquiline Drones transcends all as the most versatile in its class. The same drone (the Spartacus Endure) can be used for power-washing, painting, graffiti removal, de-icing and many more types of jobs. With a proven track record, the Endure is globally renowned for its unique adaptability, capable of transitioning from one job application to another by simply swapping out its undercarriage, also known as its payload, in minutes!

Conveniently, users can swap out payloads to power-wash, paint or remove graffiti. An even wider variety of optional payloads enables the Endure to carry loads, spray agriculture, spread seeds and fumigate as well. Winch and dropper payloads are also available for the Endure, via a simple quick disconnect attachment point underneath.

With the Endure's defining hallmarks: safety, versatility and performance, the most challenging jobs can be done SAFER, FASTER & CHEAPER, by appreciable margins.

Take this roof cleaning job for example – compliments of Pura Softwash of Madison, CT:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hVJYgcIaeMi-pLI5iLyjKoMHNQvBAQj5/view

Beyond the benefit of using drones for roof washing for example, most are unaware that a homeowners insurance policy could be canceled due to excessive moss growth on the roof including on solar panels, as it indicates poor roof maintenance and could potentially lead to significant damage to the roof structure. Drone roof washing and rejuvenation is one of the trendiest small and large business ideas of this decade!

By eliminating the use of lifts, ladders and scaffolding, using the Spartacus Endure makes power-washing, painting and graffiti removal safer, cheaper & faster! Wash windows, siding, building facades, small and large hotels, hospitals, water towers and storage tanks, solar panels, and many other harder-to-reach and riskier jobs.

"This is ideal for contractors worried about the seasonality of work, or desirous to expand their portfolio of services" says Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones. "In the public services arena, states, municipalities or townships can tackle multiple jobs like graffiti removal, washing retro reflective highway signs, and de-icing infrastructure such as electrical pylons, using the same drone or a properly managed fleet." Alexander continues.

Last year, Aquiline Drones and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) completed a successful graffiti abatement proof-of-concept (PoC) exercise prompting other states to get onboard. That story is shared in this short YouTube video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVbHRiLVveE

AD provides entire turnkey solutions, along with an a-la-carte menu of drones and payloads, surveillance cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) analytics, etc. Complete training (online, in-house and onsite option) is also available, starting with AD's proprietary online prep course (Flight to the Future or F2F). Watch YouTube video tutorial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgd0zD-mcw4&t=17s

"Sometimes, public/private partnerships work better in achieving desired outcomes" says Michael Gauger, maintenance superintendent at WSDOT who spearheaded the anti-graffiti drone project with AD. Alexander agrees with Gauger and adds that "This could stimulate a national workforce development drive, utilizing all available hands in sprucing-up public and private infrastructure, including distressed neighborhoods." Alexander adds.

Last month, AD also announced a crucial partnership with the promising drone tech youth group, Drone Cadets – founded by Tony Reid. Their Instagram post read: Drone Cadets, in collaboration with Aquiline Drones, is on a mission to help clean up great cities like New York! With cutting-edge anti-graffiti drones and AI-enabled surveillance cameras, we're leveraging drone technology to restore and protect cherished neighborhoods. Our goal? Cleaner streets, safer communities, and a smarter approach to urban maintenance. Join us in embracing innovation to make a real difference. Let's bring the future of smart city cleaning to NYC and beyond and provide opportunities to our students with workforce initiatives.

Early last year AD launched a pivotal drone power-washing program with the Middletown High School in Middletown CT, proving that vocational education is key to nurturing productive citizens: https://www.middletownpress.com/news/article/middletown-high-school-drone-small-business-class-18551834.php

In the private sector, exemplars like Aaron More and PPD Painting are bullish about adopting and advancing the development of drone power-washing, painting and anti-graffiti technology and are making substantial investments in ensuring their customers achieve their ESG goals using drone technology – with the Spartacus Endure drone being at the forefront. Their efforts are worth checking out: https://www.ppdpainting.com/drone-cleaning-painting

At the college level, the same applies: https://www.metrohartford.com/newsroom/about-us/newsroom/top-national-colleges-enrolling-in-aquiline-drones-online-drone-pilot-certification-course

Key Takeaways:

Working at height is one of the most common causes of workplace-related injuries and fatalities.

The Spartacus Endure power-washing, painting & graffiti removal drone is a safer, faster and cheaper alternative to the traditional manual approach, especially on riskier jobs. The Endure not only completes the job faster but can drastically minimize the number of work-related accidents and incidents, which in turn lowers associated insurance costs, essentially saving time and money.

Come visit us at The HUGE Convention 2025, Nashville, Tennessee – August 20th through 22nd, Booth # 928: https://2025hugeconvention.expofp.com/?aquiline-drones

See the latest in drone technology for power-washing, painting, graffiti removal, electrical power line inspection, industrial asset inspections. Micro franchising opportunity available!

Contact Aquiline Drones (AD) for drone sales, payload attachments, complete training, drone insurance, customer support, etc. at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (860) 361-7958

ABOUT AQUILINE DRONES:

Aquiline Drones Corporation (AD) is an all-American drone technology company specializing in drone manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and superior drone pilot training. AD is also self-insured through Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC). AD's core management comprises highly experienced aviators, systems engineers, IT gurus, military personnel (including veterans), and business strategists. AD delivers a vertically integrated blend of products and services. AD's full spectrum of technological solutions is widely applicable across countless industries and environments for superior, real-time data processing and insights. Visit www.AquilineDrones.com for more information.

Photos Courtesy of: Aquiline Drones Corporation

Media Contact

Barry Alexander, Aquiline Drones Corporation, 1 860-361-7958, [email protected], https://aquilinedrones.com/

SOURCE Aquiline Drones Corporation