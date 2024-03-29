DroneSense and Safeware Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Drone Management for Public Safety

By offering the DroneSense platform, we are enhancing our commitment to equipping our heroes with the best tools available. Post this

Through this partnership, agencies can now easily procure the DroneSense platform through Safeware's cooperative contracts, simplifying the acquisition process and facilitating the integration of drones into public safety workflows.

"We are thrilled to partner with Safeware to broaden the reach of our drone management platform," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "This partnership is a significant step towards our goal of making drone technology an indispensable part of public safety operations nationwide."

"Safeware has always been dedicated to providing innovative solutions to those who serve our communities," said Daric Simons, CEO of Safeware. "By offering the DroneSense platform, we are enhancing our commitment to equipping our heroes with the best tools available."

With this strategic alliance, DroneSense and Safeware are poised to deliver innovative solutions to public safety operations, underscoring their commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of communities nationwide. By facilitating seamless access to cutting-edge drone management solutions, this partnership not only enhances the capabilities of emergency responders but also marks a significant advancement in the operational efficiency and effectiveness of public safety missions. Together, DroneSense and Safeware are dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in service to first responders and emergency management professionals.

For more information about DroneSense and Safeware, please visit DroneSense's website and Safeware's website.

