DroneSense and Safeware Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Drone Management for Public Safety

LANHAM, Md., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DroneSense, a leading provider of comprehensive drone management software, and Safeware, Inc., a trusted safety and emergency equipment supplier, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to help leverage the power of drone technology to improve public safety outcomes. This collaboration enables Safeware to distribute the DroneSense platform, leveraging its comprehensive network of cooperative contracts. This partnership aims to make DroneSense's advanced drone management and collaboration tools more accessible to law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency management professionals across the United States.
The DroneSense platform is designed to enhance situational awareness, streamline operations, and improve decision-making for public safety operations. By joining forces, DroneSense and Safeware are committed to equipping first responders with the latest in drone technology, ensuring they have the tools necessary to protect communities and save lives.
Through this partnership, agencies can now easily procure the DroneSense platform through Safeware's cooperative contracts, simplifying the acquisition process and facilitating the integration of drones into public safety workflows.
"We are thrilled to partner with Safeware to broaden the reach of our drone management platform," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "This partnership is a significant step towards our goal of making drone technology an indispensable part of public safety operations nationwide."
"Safeware has always been dedicated to providing innovative solutions to those who serve our communities," said Daric Simons, CEO of Safeware. "By offering the DroneSense platform, we are enhancing our commitment to equipping our heroes with the best tools available."
With this strategic alliance, DroneSense and Safeware are poised to deliver innovative solutions to public safety operations, underscoring their commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of communities nationwide. By facilitating seamless access to cutting-edge drone management solutions, this partnership not only enhances the capabilities of emergency responders but also marks a significant advancement in the operational efficiency and effectiveness of public safety missions. Together, DroneSense and Safeware are dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in service to first responders and emergency management professionals.
