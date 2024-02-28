Droplet-based Whole Genome Amplification: Successfully Sequencing Minute Amounts of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

dMDA amplification coupled with Illumina WGS for samples with ≥5 pg DNA offers precision for drug resistance, phylogeny and transmission insights. Post this

Sequencing and analysis involved standard Illumina protocols and the maximum accessible genome for Mtb analysis (MAGMA) pipeline for dMDA-DNA and a control sample (undiluted Mtb DNA). The control and 5 pg input dMDA samples underwent nanopore sequencing and were analysed using nanorate sequencing (Nanoseq) and TB-profiler. dMDA generated 105–2400 ng DNA from the 0.1–5.0 pg input DNA. When followed by Illumina WGS, dMDA increased the mean sequencing depth from 7× for 0.1 pg input DNA to ≥60× for 5 pg input and the control sample. The average ≥5× coverage spanned 44 percent for 0.1 pg input DNA and ≥92 percent for ≥0.5 pg input DNA and the control.

Bioinformatic analysis revealed a high number of false positive and false negative variants when amplifying ≤0.5 pg input DNA with dMDA. Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) sequencing of the 5 pg dMDA sample presented excellent depth, coverage breadth, as well as accurate lineage and drug susceptibility profiling. However, it showed elevated false positive and false negative variants compared to Illumina-sequenced dMDA samples with identical Mtb DNA input. In summary, dMDA amplification coupled with Illumina WGS for samples with ≥5 pg DNA offers precision for drug resistance, phylogeny and transmission insights.

